Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fremont Police and the Fremont Fire Department were called to an apartment fire and a separate playground fire on Tuesday night.

In a press release, police said they are seeking information related to both fires. But at this point, there is no indication that these fires are related.

First responders were dispatched to the apartment fire at 445 W. 23rd St. at about 10:50 p.m.

“We had heavy smoke and flames when we arrived on the scene,” said Lt. Terry Luthy of the Fremont Fire Department.

Fire was coming from a basement apartment.

“Everybody was able to make it out prior to our arrival,” Luthy said.

One individual had smoke inhalation, but refused treatment and transport to an emergency room.

A pet bird perished in the fire.

Luthy said it took between 20 to 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

A loss estimate at the building fire is unavailable at this time.

Police and firefighters were called to the playground fire just before midnight at Buckridge Park at the corner of Donna and South Downing streets.

No one was reported injured in that fire, but damage to the playground, which featured colorful, plastic equipment, is estimated at $90,000.

Firefighter paramedic Levi Alley said the department got a call about 3- to 4-foot flames on one of the slides.

“By the time we got to 16th and Bell (streets), we could see smoke in that area of the fire,” Alley said. “When we got on location, we had minimal fire, but it was widespread to the structure, because the coating they put on the platforms for the kids — the rubber coating to help keep them safe — most of that was on fire and a lot of the plastics from the slides was on fire.”

Alley said an approximately 20-foot by 30-foot area of mulch underneath the playground was burned up as well.

“We used our booster line to put the fire out,” Alley said. “We had a neighbor that was trying to put it out with a garden hose. We got them out of the way, because they were getting into some pretty thick smoke.”

Firefighters checked to make sure the neighbor was all right.

Alley said the playground fire took about 10 to 15 minutes to extinguish.

On Wednesday morning, the playground equipment was surrounded by orange, plastic fencing. The remains of a former blue, tube slide hung in shreds. The warped heap of another blue slide covered part of the ground. Charred steps and railings hung from a platform.

In 2015, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department installed the colorful blue and yellow equipment — which at that time was seven years old and came from Milliken Park Elementary School. The school had installed other equipment.

The repurposed, plastic equipment at the park featured slides, a rock-climbing wall and other climbing apparatus. It replaced some old metal equipment that included swings and monkey bars.

At this time, Buckridge Park still has some metal swings.

Police are investigating the cause of both fires. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002 or by submitting a tip using the P3 app. Please refer to case number 2418 when submitting your tip.