I was 16 when I read Elie Wiesel’s book, “Night,” a memoir of when he was in Nazi concentration camps.

Years have passed, but I never forgot the part where Elie talks about seeing a boy who’s hanged by the Nazis in one of the camps.

Elie describes the boy as having the face of a sad-eyed angel.

In the Bible, we read about someone else whose face looks like an angel, although not described as sad.

His name was Stephen and his story is in the book of Acts, starting in chapter six.

At this point in Bible history, Christians are starting to spread the Gospel and meeting opposition.

Stephen is described as a man full of God’s grace and power, who performs great wonders and signs.

Then he’s falsely accused of speaking blasphemous words against Moses and God.

Stephen is brought before a group of leaders called the Sanhedrin.

Here’s the verse that jumps out at me:

“All who were sitting in the Sanhedrin looked intently at Stephen; and they saw that his face was like the face of an angel.”

When Stephen is asked if the charges against him are true, he gives a historical account of the faith of Israel beginning with God calling Abraham to go to a new land.

Stephen tells the story of Jacob and his many sons, including Joseph who became second in command in Egypt and of Moses, who 400 years later, led the Israelites out slavery from there.

Stephen recounts how Joshua brought the Israelites into the land God promised their ancestors and that David found favor with God.

Throughout Stephen’s narrative, he recalls God’s faithfulness. Then he tells of the people’s unfaithfulness to God.

Eventually, Stephen verbally blasts the religious leaders of the Sanhedrin.

“You are just like your ancestors,” Stephen says. “You always resist the Holy Spirit! Was there ever a prophet your ancestors did not persecute? They even killed those who predicted the coming of the Righteous One (Jesus). And now you have betrayed and murdered him….”

As you might expect, the Sanhedrin don’t see this as constructive criticism.

They’re furious.

But something wonderful happens for Stephen.

Full of the Holy Spirit, Stephen looks up to heaven and sees the glory of God, and Jesus standing at the right hand of God.

Not sitting, but standing.

After his ascension into heaven, Jesus was seated at God’s right hand.

Why is Jesus standing now? Is our Savior showing respect for Stephen or preparing to welcome him into heaven? Or is Jesus standing like rulers did in ancient days when they were angry at someone?

Jesus could have been angry about what the Sanhedrin were about to do.

After Stephen’s blistering comments, the religious leaders cover their ears and — yelling at the top of their voices — all rush at him. They drag Stephen out of the city and stone him to death.

“Lord Jesus, receive my spirit,” Stephen prays.

Stephen falls on his knees and — sounding very much like Jesus — says “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”

Then Stephen dies.

The Scriptures say Godly men buried Stephen and mourned deeply for him.

I thought about Stephen as I looked up information on Elie’s book “Night.” I didn’t remember that the boy died a slow, agonizing death that took more than a half hour.

Other prisoners were marched by the boy.

Elie said he heard a man behind him ask, “Where is God?” Elie heard a voice inside him answer “He is hanging here on this gallows.”

Scholars say this suggests it’s not only the end of the boy’s life, but of Elie’s childhood innocence.

Elie, who survived four concentration camps, was 16 when he left the last one. He authored 57 books and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 for his efforts to defend peace and human rights around the world. He helped establish the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., which opened in 1993.

In March 1995, Elie spoke at Fremont High School.

I covered the story.

Elie didn’t dwell on his suffering, but urged listeners to help others in need.

“If am good to another person, I celebrate God,” he said. “If I am cruel to another person, I deny God.”

He warned against indifference and urged listeners to act immediately to stop evil.

“The opposite of love is not hate, but indifference,” he said. “The opposite of education is not ignorance, but indifference….”

He told how leaders could have made a difference years earlier.

“If France had mobilized in 1936, there would have been no Hitler. Had France and England moved troops in 1939, there would have been no World War II and no Holocaust,” he said, later adding, “Evil is an emergency … Evil is dangerous when it gains power.”

Elie was 87 years old when he died in 2016.

As I think about Elie and the boy and Stephen, I ponder the question:

“Why does God allow evil to exist and people with the face of an angel to die?”

I don’t know.

Wouldn’t it have been easier if God had made us a bunch of robots, who automatically loved and obeyed him? Maybe. But real love is a choice and God gives us a free will.

We’re free to love him and do his will — or not.

We’ve lived in a fallen world ever since Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. Terrible things happen in this fallen world and people can make horrific choices.

Why doesn’t God stop them? I think he does sometimes. The Bible relays the account of God parting the Red Sea so some 2 million Israelites could escape the Egyptian Army that was hunting them down. The army was drowned.

The Bible tells of an angel killing 185,000 Assyrian soldiers, thus protecting King Hezekiah and the people of Jerusalem. God is never mentioned in the book of Esther, but I believe the Lord helped the beautiful queen save her people from annihilation.

Why didn’t God stop Stephen from being stoned to death? I don’t know but I know the early church continued to grow.

Why didn’t God stop the Holocaust, before people like Elie and others suffered so much?

I don’t know. I certainly don’t have the answers, but I believe in my heart that God grieves deeply over all the atrocities. I believe God raised up strong men and women around the globe to fight the Axis powers and end World War II.

Many of us have heard miraculous stories of heroism and rescues during that and other periods of history and I believe God protects us — in our modern daily lives — more than we’ll ever know.

Moreover, I believe Jesus is coming back. Simply put, Satan and evil will be stopped and all those redeemed will live in the everlasting presence of God.

In the meantime, I believe we must make the choice to love and follow God, to respond to the needs of others and to trust the Lord to help us stand firm when we face the nights of this life.