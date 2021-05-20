Pony Express Ride for children's mental health making stop in Fremont

From the panhandle to the Nebraska State Capitol, volunteers with the Pony Express Ride will ride their motorcycles more than 600 miles across the state to raise awareness about children’s mental health this week.
For the first time this year, the ride will stop in Fremont, with the group arriving at the Rodeway Inn on the third day of the journey at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The participants will stay the night before finishing their ride Saturday.
“For the past 14 years, these dedicated motorcyclists have been a key partner in raising awareness for children’s mental health,” Sheri Dawson, director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health, said in a press release.
The Pony Express Ride, formed in 2007, is an advocacy ride that picks up letters from children in Nebraska’s six behavioral health regions. The ride is named for the Pony Express, a cross-country mail service from the 1860s.
“We work with family orgs, they collect letters, we pick them up, we carry those letters across the state and deliver them to the Nebraska State Capitol to government officials,” Promotion and Site Visit Coordinator Holly Stevens said. “And then those letters are utilized in planning for needs for the different regions of the state.”
Although she was involved in the creation of the Pony Express Ride, Stevens left for a few years before returning in 2018. She said the next two years impacted the ride, with both flooding and COVID-19.
“Our main goal is to make it an epic rebound off of the last three years and the challenges that we’ve faced through Mother Nature,” she said. “You can’t be a fair-weather parent, so you can’t be a fair-weather advocate either, and we ride rain, snow, sleet, hail.”
This year’s ride, which runs from May 19 through May 22, plans to stop in:
- Scottsbluff on Wednesday;
- Kimball, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg and Kearney on Thursday;
- Grand Island, York, Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont on Friday; and
- Papillion and Lincoln on Saturday.
“When we’re able to, like we are able to this year, it is so neat in the communities when they are able to have a mental health awareness rally or community get-together or what not,” Stevens said.
Stevens said a “significant” number of letters will be picked up in Papillion, where the riders will take part in the National Alliance on Mental Illness Nebraska Walk before arriving at the capitol at 1:30 p.m.
“Seeing those kids’ faces when we pull up, knowing that we are rumbling the roads, rumbling the bricks for their voices to be heard, for their needs to be met, for their families to be heard and recognized,” she said, “there are no words to describe the feelings of when those kiddos get so excited and are so appreciative of what we do.”