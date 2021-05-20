Pony Express Ride for children's mental health making stop in Fremont

From the panhandle to the Nebraska State Capitol, volunteers with the Pony Express Ride will ride their motorcycles more than 600 miles across the state to raise awareness about children’s mental health this week.

For the first time this year, the ride will stop in Fremont, with the group arriving at the Rodeway Inn on the third day of the journey at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The participants will stay the night before finishing their ride Saturday.

“For the past 14 years, these dedicated motorcyclists have been a key partner in raising awareness for children’s mental health,” Sheri Dawson, director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health, said in a press release.

The Pony Express Ride, formed in 2007, is an advocacy ride that picks up letters from children in Nebraska’s six behavioral health regions. The ride is named for the Pony Express, a cross-country mail service from the 1860s.

“We work with family orgs, they collect letters, we pick them up, we carry those letters across the state and deliver them to the Nebraska State Capitol to government officials,” Promotion and Site Visit Coordinator Holly Stevens said. “And then those letters are utilized in planning for needs for the different regions of the state.”