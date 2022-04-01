Pork tenderloin dinner set for April 6

The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
The full meal is $10 plus tax while the half meal is $5 plus tax.
This dinner is open to the public, so everyone is invited to attend.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
