Pork tenderloin dinner set for April 7 at Fremont Eagles Club
The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

The dinner is open to the public.

