The Eagles Auxiliary will be hosting a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Everyone is welcome.
The Eagles Auxiliary will be hosting a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Everyone is welcome.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at San Ann’a Pizza and Mexican, 1945 E. Military Ave.,…
An unidentified Dodge County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Wednesday but was back on duty Thursday after hitting a parked Fremont F…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.