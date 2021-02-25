 Skip to main content
Pork tenderloin dinners are returning at Fremont Eagles Club
Local News

The Fremont Eagles Auxiliary is reopening its pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

Meals are $9 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

