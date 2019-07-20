The Nebraska State Eagles recently honored Charlie Porter at their state convention, inducting him into the Nebraska State Eagles Hall of Fame.
The award is presented to an Eagle member for just doing the common ordinary things around the club in a way that brings out the true meaning of being an Eagle. He was presented the award by Nebraska State Eagles Past President Kip Lytle.
Porter was initiated as a member of Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 on May 28, 1975. He began bowling on the Fremont FOE bowling team in the District 1 meetings. He was the anchor on the team for many years, and rarely missed an opportunity for a beer frame when the chance presented itself. Porter won many individual trophies, as well as helping the FOE team win many team trophies.
Bowling wasn’t the only reason for Porter becoming an Eagle. He is a firm believer of the Fraternal Order of Eagles – People Helping People.
He has volunteered thousands of hours over the years, whether it been in the kitchen, taking part in hundreds of fundraisers, and maintenance of the building. Up until about 1 ½ years ago, Porter could be found in the kitchen every Thursday night frying hamburgers, frying fish on Friday evenings and grilling steaks on Saturday nights.
The only reason he gave up volunteering in the kitchen was due to back problems.
Being an active member found Porter becoming an officer in the early 1980s. He served as Aerie president from 1986-87. Immediately after being president, he became a trustee starting in 1987 and ending in 2001.
Membership was important to Porter. Throughout the years he served on the trial, membership, bylaws, interview, finance and many charity committees (often times as the chairman).
Porter took a short break, hoping someone younger would be able to step up and become active. He realized that the younger ones weren’t go to, so he was elected treasurer of the Aerie from 2006-11. In 2011, he was elected secretary and is still serving in that capacity today.
Even though the bylaws state differently, Porter has refused payment for either the treasurer or secretary jobs.
When receiving the award at the annual Nebraska State Eagles Banquet, the 84-year-old Porter said, “I don’t know why I should receive an award for something that I enjoy doing.”