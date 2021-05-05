 Skip to main content
Portion of County Road 18 in Dodge County to close on May 10
Portion of County Road 18 in Dodge County to close on May 10

Road construction

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that County Road 18 between County Road “S” and County Road “T” in Dodge County (north of Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area) will be closed at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 10.

This closure in necessary to allow for the grading of the new roadway at this location and is planned to last for 5 months.

This work is weather dependent and start times and durations may need to be adjusted due to weather. This closure will be removed as soon as practicable.

