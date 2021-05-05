Portion of County Road 18 in Dodge County to close on May 10

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that County Road 18 between County Road “S” and County Road “T” in Dodge County (north of Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area) will be closed at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 10.
Support Local Journalism
This closure in necessary to allow for the grading of the new roadway at this location and is planned to last for 5 months.
This work is weather dependent and start times and durations may need to be adjusted due to weather. This closure will be removed as soon as practicable.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.