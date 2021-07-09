 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of Luther Road to close on Monday
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Portion of Luther Road to close on Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Luther Road closure

The City of Fremont announced Friday that part of Luther Road will need to be closed due to construction.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Monday, July 12, the southbound lane of Luther Road at 23rd Street will be closed for the repair of the manhole and replacement of concrete. Repairs are anticipated to last approximately one to two weeks.

The northbound lane is planned to remain open.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News