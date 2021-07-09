Portion of Luther Road to close on Monday

The City of Fremont announced Friday that part of Luther Road will need to be closed due to construction.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Beginning Monday, July 12, the southbound lane of Luther Road at 23rd Street will be closed for the repair of the manhole and replacement of concrete. Repairs are anticipated to last approximately one to two weeks.
The northbound lane is planned to remain open.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today