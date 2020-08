× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Public Works Department will begin constructing a new storm sewer under Morningside Rd. just east of Luther Rd. on Monday, Aug. 10.

The construction is part of the Luther Road South Project and is expected to be completed on Friday, Aug. 14, weather permitting.

Yong Construction Co. is the contractor for the project.

Contact the Public Works Department at 402‐727‐2638 with any questions or concerns.

