Portion of new Highway 30 project opened west of North Bend

The U.S. Highway 30 project near North Bend had a portion completed Tuesday, opening up access at several points for the new four-lane highway.

“All we opened up was from Highway 79 west,” said Mick Jacobs, highway project manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “Southbound traffic coming from Snyder who wants to go to Columbus can now turn right and go on the new alignment all the way to Schuyler.”

The project aims to construct a new U.S. 30, 21 miles in length from Rogers to Fremont. While the existing highway runs through the south part of North Bend, the project would move it north of the city.

The project’s two recently opened westbound lanes will connect to the existing U.S. 30 section between Rogers and North Bend.

Jacobs said two lanes eastbound from County Road 5 to Nebraska Highway 79 were also opened for the convenience of local residents Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

“Eventually County Road 4 to Highway 79 will be open, but we still had some work to do on County Road 4,” he said. “We didn’t want to give the drivers a decision point there, so we closed County Road 4 to allow for construction to take place.”