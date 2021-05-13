Portion of new Highway 30 project opened west of North Bend

The U.S. Highway 30 project near North Bend had a portion completed Tuesday, opening up access at several points for the new four-lane highway.
“All we opened up was from Highway 79 west,” said Mick Jacobs, highway project manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “Southbound traffic coming from Snyder who wants to go to Columbus can now turn right and go on the new alignment all the way to Schuyler.”
The project aims to construct a new U.S. 30, 21 miles in length from Rogers to Fremont. While the existing highway runs through the south part of North Bend, the project would move it north of the city.
The project’s two recently opened westbound lanes will connect to the existing U.S. 30 section between Rogers and North Bend.
Jacobs said two lanes eastbound from County Road 5 to Nebraska Highway 79 were also opened for the convenience of local residents Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
“Eventually County Road 4 to Highway 79 will be open, but we still had some work to do on County Road 4,” he said. “We didn’t want to give the drivers a decision point there, so we closed County Road 4 to allow for construction to take place.”
Hawkins Construction Company, the project’s contractor, is on track to complete the Rogers to North Bend portion of the project a month before its July 18 deadline, Jacobs said.
“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to open up any more of the four lanes then to County Road 4,” he said. “Until the next job, the North Bend to Fremont job, where the grading started on April 26, is paved out to Fremont, there’s just no way to get traffic hooked up.”
With new stop signs up at the intersections of County Roads 5, 6 and 7 at Highway 79, Jacobs said it’s important for drivers to be aware of them with active traffic now going in all directions.
“With the summer coming, kids are going to be out more than they’re in school, and so there’s going to be an increased amount of traffic,” he said. “So it’s important just to obey stop signs and just watch out for those guys on the road.”