Portion of Old Highway 275 to close temporarily
Portion of Old Highway 275 to close temporarily

Portion of OlD Highway 275 temporarily closed starting 5-25-2021

A portion of old U.S. Highway 275 will be closed between Fremont's Downing Street and the Schilke Baseball Complex from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between May 25-28, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

A portion of old U.S. Highway 275 will be closed between Fremont's Downing Street and the Schilke Baseball Complex from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between May 25-28, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. 

The closure is necessary for bridge girder installation for the new Fremont Southeast Beltway.

Traffic will be maintained with a marked detour. The beltway project is expected to be completed by fall 2022. 

The $62 million project will add a 3.2-mile four-lane beltway on U.S. Highway 77 on the south side of Fremont.

Graham Construction began work on the bypass in July 2020 and is scheduled to finish in 2023.

“The Fremont Southeast Beltway Project is truly an example of what we can accomplish when we have unity of purpose and perseverance,” Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said during a groundbreaking ceremony for the project in April. “Without the collaboration and support from the entire community, we would not be here today.”

