Portion of U.S. Highway 275 remains closed due to flooding

A stretch of U.S. Highway 275 between West Point and Scribner remains closed due to flooding from an ice jam on the Elkhorn river that has held in place since last Monday.
Despite the weeklong jam forcing detours and lowland flooding around the area north of the U.S. Highway 275 bridge, Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith said this type of flooding is typical for the area.
“It’s an area that’s prone to flooding,” he said.
Water first began coming over the stretch of highway between West Point and Scribner Friday, but the roads were re-opened on Saturday as water receded. By Sunday, the roads were closed again. Smith said the area affected most is the road between County Road A and B.
Th jam, or the resulting floods, is not affecting any residential area, Smith said. While it may be possible that the jam could initially break up only to jam again on the Elkhorn near Scribner, it’s nearly impossible to predict.
“It’s hard to tell where traffic accidents occur or when they will occur. There may be places where it is likely to happen, but you can’t predict it,” Smith said. “ That’s a good way to look at it with this ice jam.”
All things considered, the jam isn’t necessarily an indicator of future flooding issues similar to what the state faced last year.
“This sounds pretty typical, this is not an atypical situation. This happens,” he said. “Ice jams and ice cover on rivers are just like thunderstorms and rain in the summer.”
During his 2020 Flood Outlook presentation in Fremont on Feb. 4, National Weather Service hydrologist David Pearson said the area would likely see an “above normal” flood risk in 2020.
“There’s no way around it, there is an above-normal risk for flooding this spring,” he said.
While he believed there was an increased risk in flooding, the magnitude of the flooding would likely be lesser than last year.
“I’m not as worried about flooding as I was last year,” Pearson said.
Smith said there isn’t a solid timetable for when the jam and the floodwaters would recede. He said rain could help fill the river in areas where it is low to help get the ice moving.
“It’s just going to fluctuate until the ice is gone,” he said. “With the warmer weather, we’ll have to really watch. Hopefully it slowly opens up a channel and that ice will slowly move down the river.”