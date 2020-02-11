Portion of U.S. Highway 275 remains closed due to flooding

A stretch of U.S. Highway 275 between West Point and Scribner remains closed due to flooding from an ice jam on the Elkhorn river that has held in place since last Monday.

Despite the weeklong jam forcing detours and lowland flooding around the area north of the U.S. Highway 275 bridge, Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith said this type of flooding is typical for the area.

“It’s an area that’s prone to flooding,” he said.

Water first began coming over the stretch of highway between West Point and Scribner Friday, but the roads were re-opened on Saturday as water receded. By Sunday, the roads were closed again. Smith said the area affected most is the road between County Road A and B.

Th jam, or the resulting floods, is not affecting any residential area, Smith said. While it may be possible that the jam could initially break up only to jam again on the Elkhorn near Scribner, it’s nearly impossible to predict.

“It’s hard to tell where traffic accidents occur or when they will occur. There may be places where it is likely to happen, but you can’t predict it,” Smith said. “ That’s a good way to look at it with this ice jam.”