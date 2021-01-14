Powerful wind storm to hit Fremont, bringing possible blizzard conditions

A powerful wind storm was expected to blow into the region Thursday morning and last until Friday.

Results of the storm are expected to cause difficult travel conditions, downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

The National Weather Service is warning of possible blizzard conditions Thursday night into Friday.

An intense upper disturbance moving through the region will induce very strong northwesterly winds through Thursday night according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service in Valley. Locations west of Fremont can expect northwest winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph while locations east of Fremont can expect northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The hazardous conditions will likely impact travel Thursday night from Fremont to the east.

The weather service has issued wind and storm warnings from Montana to Wisconsin and from the Canadian border to Oklahoma.

Strong winds will continue through Friday and are expected to diminish by Friday evening.