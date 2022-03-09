Prague recognized as Smart Rural Community

About 50 community members gathered Tuesday morning when Prague was recognized as a Smart Rural Community.

Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) honored the village in Saunders County during an event at the Kolache Korner.

NNTC is a telephone, internet and television service provider.

The special designation comes from the Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) in conjunction with NNTC, the company said in a news release.

“It was great to get out and be face to face with our member customers in Prague today. We get new ideas and different perspectives from our customers who own the telephone co-op through visits like this,” Pat McElroy, NNTC chief executive officer, told the Tribune.

The recognition is presented to those broadband-enabled communities that see an importance of Broadband Internet as a way to connect and grow through the capabilities of:

expanded online education

remote work

telehealth

ag technology

economic development

government services

safety and security.

Prague is a gig-certified capable community enabling technology for all those who live and work there.

At a time in Nebraska and the United States when government is investing millions to help close the “Digital Divide,” Prague is receiving the same fiber enabled speeds as those in urban areas like Lincoln and Omaha.

“Presenting Prague with the Smart Rural Community designation means more opportunity to connect people in a rural part of Nebraska,” McElroy said. “Saunders County is perfectly located for people that want to work remotely from Omaha and Lincoln and our Fiber Fast Internet allows for that to happen.”

The presentation is part of NNTC’s open houses for 2022.

Approximately 50 community members attended the open house in Prague. All NNTC communities will receive this designation at a later date.

NNTC serves 30 communities throughout 24 counties in northeast Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.