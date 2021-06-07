 Skip to main content
Prague woman, 29, dies in accident
Prague woman, 29, dies in accident

A 29-year-old woman from Prague died Sunday in a one-vehicle accident near Weston.

Katie M. Weakly was pronounced dead at the scene, stated a news release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office with assistance from Weston Fire, Malmo Fire and Wahoo Fire and Rescue departments responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the single-vehicle rollover accident approximately 1 ¾ miles north of Nebraska Highway 92 on County Road 24, just northwest of Weston.

A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle Weakly was driving, a black GMC Envoy, was northbound on County Road 24 between county roads L and M when the vehicle lost control and left the roadway entering the west ditch.

The vehicle then overturned and collided with a tree, pinning the driver.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Weakly was not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.

