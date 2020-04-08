Prayer breakfast broadcast planned Friday

Spellerberg said anyone can go to the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Facebook page and “Like” the page. They can join and see the live camera view of the event on that page at 7:30 a.m.

If someone misses the Facebook Live session, they can still watch the recorded version on Facebook.

“We know some people may not have access to Facebook or the internet, but we still wanted to bring them in as well,” he said.

So the program will be aired live on The Best Mix 105.5 KFMT-FM radio in Fremont at 7:30 a.m.

For 15 years, the prayer breakfast has taken place on Good Friday on which Christians remember Christ’s death on the cross.

In 2019, more than 600 people — perhaps the biggest crowd ever — gathered to hear Ron Brown speak in the Event Center on the Midland University campus. Brown is director of player development for the University of Nebraska football team.

“Good Friday is a very important day for our community and for Christians worldwide and we wanted to do something on that morning,” Spellerberg said. “I know a lot of churches have been using technology and other ways during this time and felt like we could also do something like that as well.”