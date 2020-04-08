Prayer breakfast broadcast planned Friday

Joey Spellerberg knows many events have had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And one of those is the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast.
Spellerberg is chairman of the prayer breakfast committee, which has been working to find solutions.
While the breakfast, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed, plans are to have an event in the future.
“We are looking at other dates, maybe late summer into early fall,” Spellerberg said.
In the meantime, the committee is planning a Facebook Live event at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
“It will be a brief program with our committee. Mayor Getzschman is going to say a few words and Danny Woodhead, our speaker, is going to give a brief message,” Spellerberg said.
Woodhead, who lives in Omaha, is a retired NFL running back who played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.
The program will be brief.
“We don’t see it being longer than 30 minutes, but we really wanted to bring our community together, especially right now as we approach Easter weekend and what everyone is going through, just to focus on prayer,” Spellerberg said. “Danny has been so cooperative with us in wanting to help do this.”
Spellerberg said anyone can go to the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Facebook page and “Like” the page. They can join and see the live camera view of the event on that page at 7:30 a.m.
If someone misses the Facebook Live session, they can still watch the recorded version on Facebook.
“We know some people may not have access to Facebook or the internet, but we still wanted to bring them in as well,” he said.
So the program will be aired live on The Best Mix 105.5 KFMT-FM radio in Fremont at 7:30 a.m.
For 15 years, the prayer breakfast has taken place on Good Friday on which Christians remember Christ’s death on the cross.
In 2019, more than 600 people — perhaps the biggest crowd ever — gathered to hear Ron Brown speak in the Event Center on the Midland University campus. Brown is director of player development for the University of Nebraska football team.
“Good Friday is a very important day for our community and for Christians worldwide and we wanted to do something on that morning,” Spellerberg said. “I know a lot of churches have been using technology and other ways during this time and felt like we could also do something like that as well.”
Spellerberg notes that the Facebook Live and radio broadcast will open the event to even more people.
“You don’t have to have a ticket,” Spellerberg said. “You can join us either on the radio or on Facebook Live and have a great short program with a focus on prayer and our community and a message from Danny Woodhead, who has an amazing story of perseverance and resiliency in his own life. I think it’s going to be a perfect message for what we’re going through right now.”
Spellerberg looks forward to a future event once the pandemic is over.
“We’ll let the table sponsors know and the people who bought tickets know when that is,” he said. “We just ask that they be patient with us. We feel that event will be very powerful as well to bring our community together after this is over. We’re praying for God to reveal those dates and for us to get through this crisis we’re in right now and we have hope we’ll be able to gather together again.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.