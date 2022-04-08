Prayer service to feature Ukrainian speaker

When she speaks on April 24, Liana Sendetska will talk about the war in Ukraine in a way most people in Nebraska can’t.

Liana is a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Kramatorsk in the eastern part of a country under attack by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian teen, who attends Fremont High School, will share her thoughts during “Interfaith Prayer for Peace in Ukraine.” The public is invited to the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Three churches — First Lutheran, First United Methodist and the Nazarene — are sponsoring the ecumenical event, open to people of all ages.

“We’re going to spend time in corporate prayer, where we all pray together,” said Kristin Johnson, deacon of faith formation at First Lutheran.

There also will be a time of individual prayer, when people can get in small groups for those who feel comfortable praying together. Those who want to pray individually can do so as well.

Fremonter Amy Spies will lead the group in a time when candles will be lighted.

Liana, who attends the Nazarene church, will talk about her family, who’ve evacuated to Poland. She will tell about what has been taking place, said the Rev. Mickey Boell, pastor of worship arts and restoration ministry at the Nazarene church.

The Rev. Jill Harman, associate pastor at First United Methodist, said Liana appreciates the opportunity to speak, because she feels helpless here in the United States.

“She feels like this is something she’s able to do, which I think says so much about her sweet heart and soul,” Harman said.

Johnson noted the poignancy of having a Ukrainian teenager speak in person to community residents.

“I think having her speak personalizes it for the people in our community to know that it’s not just happening to people on a television screen,” Johnson said. “There is someone in our community, who is directly affected, who has lost her home because of this.”

Boell noted the tragic images of the war that have been flashing daily across television screens in the United States.

“It’s sad and it’s disheartening and it creates a level of anxiety and worry even though we’re not directly involved in it right now,” Boell said.

The idea for a prayer event began after Harman called Boell and Johnson.

Harman asked the women what they thought about the churches co-hosting a community prayer service for peace in Ukraine.

“They immediately responded with, ‘Yes, let’s do this,’” Harman said.

The prayer event is open to the entire community. Attendees need not be a member of a church.

“It’s come as you are. Come and lift up our brothers and sisters,” Harman said.

Boell pointed out the importance of gathering for prayer.

“In these moments when we’re so helpless, this is one small way that we can help,” Boell said. “It may not feel like much, but we know God can do anything.”

Johnson said Christians are called to serve their neighbors. First Lutheran took a special offering, raising more than $4,000 for Lutheran Disaster Relief.

“A prayer service is another way we can serve our neighbors,” Johnson said.

Boell said she’s excited that the event is inter-denominational as are the other leaders.

“We are one community under God,” Boell said. “We’re one church and when our brothers and sisters are hurting, we’re called into action.”

Harman expressed similar thoughts.

“We’re all just talking to God,” Harman said. “We all serve the same God.”

She pointed out the strength in prayer.

“Scripture tells us that we’re called to come together as a community and as one body,” Harman said. “We’re stronger as one than we are as separate entities. Coming together is powerful.”

During the season of Lent, when many Christians pause to think about Christ’s death on a cross, Harman also points to his example of prayer.

“When Jesus was at his lowest, knowing he was about to sacrifice his life, he went and prayed,” Harman said. “That was his response. Jesus showed us to do this and to talk to God in times of hopelessness and fear.”

Johnson believes people will benefit by attending.

“Their hearts will be opened to the power of the Holy Spirit and the collective connection we can have through the Spirit’s working,” she said.

Boell referenced the Bible passage in which Jesus says: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there I am in the midst of them.”

“You can’t go wrong when you call a body of believers together to pray,” Boell said.

