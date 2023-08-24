In the United States, approximately a million pregnancies a year end in early pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or the death of the newborn child. That’s one in four pregnancies that end in grief.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Methodist Fremont Health will host a remembrance event to honor babies gone too soon as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the water feature in the east parking lot of the hospital, located at 450 E. 23rd St.

Families will be invited to share names and memories of little loved ones on butterfly ornaments that will be displayed in the butterfly garden at the hospital through October. Parents, family members, friends, and anyone from the community are welcome to attend.