Preliminary figures: FABG raises more than $380,000 for nonprofits

Preliminary figures indicate $384,739 was raised for 70 area nonprofits during the Fremont Area Big Give on Tuesday.

“That is the amount we had as of midnight when the ticker stopped on the website,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

FACF organizes the annual, 24-hour day of giving to raise funds and promote awareness of area nonprofit organizations.

The preliminary figure is expected to increase.

“There are a couple of prizes that we were not able to award until after midnight,” Diers said. “We also had employer matching gifts that we knew were coming in, but all the employees had until midnight to make their gift.”

Diers said employer matches will be added to the gifts.

She also said Wednesday that nonprofits have an extra business day to get any donor checks, received via mail, to the FACF to be added to the total.

Diers believes the final total should be available by the end of the week. Once that figure is determined, the website ticker is restarted to reflect the total.

People then can go back to the website to see the final tally.

Diers has been pleased with results of the 2022 event.

“It was another amazing day of giving,” Diers said.

The preliminary figure is down a little from last year. In 2021, the total raised was $425,000.

Diers said inflation and stock market volatility factor into an individual’s ability to donate to charity.

“Every year presents unique challenges and opportunities,” Diers said.

Even so, the day proved rewarding.

“We’re very happy with the day,” Diers said. “Nonprofits really worked hard to gain awareness for their cause during the day and did a great job so we’re very pleased and grateful.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Jennifer Unruh, director of development, and Victoria Liakos, development specialist for Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, stood near a table with information at Dick’s Zesto as part of the Big Give event.

LFS had a donor who would contribute $10 for each person who stopped by to say “Hi” at the table. The women said LFS provides safety, hope and wellness and more for children and families. Dick’s Zesto at 225 W. Military Ave., sells burgers and ice cream.

“Zesto’s is celebrating its 60th year and we’re celebrating our 130th so we thought that was a ‘cool’ paring,” Unruh said.

Along with nonprofits, Diers expressed her thanks to Pacesetter sponsors, which provided prizes.

With these prizes, donors had a chance to see their contributions matched and help a nonprofit win a monetary prize during a certain time frame.

“We wouldn’t have a Big Give without prize sponsors,” Diers said. “The Pacesetter sponsors really lead the day by making prizes available throughout the 24-hour period.”

Pacesetter sponsors for 2022 were FNBO, First State Bank and Trust and Pinnacle Bank.

“They — with about 20 additional sponsors — are what we are especially grateful for,” Diers said. “The day wouldn’t be successful without the support of each and every one of them.”

Donations help nonprofits serve the community in multiple ways with programs for youth, to enhance the fine and performing arts culture in the area and with many other endeavors.

Preliminary figures list the Scribner Area Foundation as receiving the most dollars raised with $53,900.

The foundation is raising funds for the Scribner Volunteer Rescue Department’s stretcher lift system.

This system helps carry patients downstairs and across rough terrain like fields, the SAF said. The system also lifts the stretcher into the ambulance, not only helping reduce back strain for volunteers, but reducing the time it takes to provide proper lifesaving care.

“The stronger the Scribner Area Foundation is, the stronger the Scribner area is because the foundation supports so many different causes in that area,” Diers said.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School came in second place, with a preliminary total of $49,350. It had the highest number of donors with 178.

“It’s gratifying to see the support these area organizations are receiving as they are working so hard to build awareness of their cause,” Diers said.

Other early figures indicate that Care Corps’ LifeHouse received $19,145; Fremont Area United Way received $17,010; and Lutheran Family Services, $16,595.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.