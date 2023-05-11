Related to this story

Fremont Rural Fire Department

Fremont Rural Fire Department

Glen Koplin, public relations coordinator for the Fremont Rural Fire Department, shows some of the department's equipment on Tuesday afternoon…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

CCTV camera captured the moment a stray bullet nearly hits Little League game in California