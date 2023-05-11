Nichole Owsley saw students reading by flashlights in tents when she walked into Bergan Elementary School on Tuesday.

It was part of a unique endeavor — not only to encourage kids to read — but to help raise money as part of the Fremont Area Big Give.

“They had reading camps and every single person within our facilities participated in our read-a-thon yesterday,” said Owsley, Bergan’s director of operations. “You don’t have to ask people to be a part of the fundraising. Everybody just gets in and does it.”

Their effort paid off.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools topped the list of fundraising organizations during the FABG, a 24-hour, online giving event designed to help raise funds and awareness for nonprofits.

As of Wednesday afternoon, preliminary figures indicated more than $426,000 was raised in the 2023 event, which had a record 83 participating nonprofits.

The monetary figure is up from the total of $394,501 raised last year.

Bergan topped the list of this year’s fundraising nonprofits in donations and prizes with $83,785. Others in the list of top five fundraising nonprofits were: The Digg Site Productions, $22,390; Care Corps’ LifeHouse, $18,685; Fremont Area United Way, $17,370; and Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East, $16,095.

Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation which hosts the event, stressed that Wednesday’s figures were preliminary.

“There are still some final donations to be added,” Diers said.

These can include gifts whereby employers match what their employees give.

“We also have a final prize or two to add that we weren’t able to award prior to the close of the giving day,” Diers said.

The foundation also celebrates the number of unique, individual donors who contributed to their favorite nonprofits.

Bergan topped that list with 198 different donors. Others in the top five of that category were: Catz Angels with 85 donors, who raised $9,709; Fremont Public Schools Foundation, 78 donors with $12,600; Care Corps’ LifeHouse, 68 donors; and North Bend Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of FACF, with 62 donors and $10,550.

Diers attributed the day’s success to the generosity of the Fremont area and largely to the efforts of the participating nonprofits. The nonprofits range from educational to emergency response to animals to arts and cultural organizations.

“Many of them had matching or challenge-gift donors, which allowed them to incentivize donations to their organizations,” she said.

Sponsors provide participation (incentive) prize dollars, which nonprofits can obtain.

“Every year, our day is successful because of the sponsorship support we receive,” Diers said. “All of those wonderful prizes wouldn’t be possible without the businesses and individuals that support the 24-hour day of giving.”

Foundation staffers enjoy interacting with sponsors as they help promote awareness of the FABG.

“The highlight for the foundation staff — beyond the obvious pleasure we get witnessing the generosity that’s on display throughout the day — is the interactions we have with our sponsors as they help us promote awareness of the day,” Diers said.

Diers said three pacesetter sponsors — First State Bank and Trust, FNBO and Pinnacle Bank — each gave $5,000, which was used as incentive prizes for the fundraising nonprofits.

First State Bank and Trust sponsored the Golden Ticket prizes. Diers was involved in Facebook Live events with members of the bank team.

She went on the radio with Matt Mueller, a commercial banking officer for FNBO, which sponsored the Match Minutes event.

Pinnacle Bank delivered donations throughout the day to a variety of nonprofit organization.

Various nonprofits had events on Tuesday.

Many people attended the Alzheimer’s Education Event at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Hosted by the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration, the event featured sessions for professionals and caregivers.

“They had a great turnout both with medical professionals for the morning session and family caregivers in the afternoon,” Diers said.

Bergan had its third annual Read-a-Thon for the Big Give. A video posted on the school’s Facebook page showed children reading by flashlights in different colored tents. The scene of a campfire under the stars was shown on a large flat-screen television in the classroom.

Owsley said all students in the school are tasked with reading for four and a half hours, starting in mid-April. This gets the school to the goal of having students read for 1,913 hours. That figure reflects the year — 1913 — when Catholic education became available in Fremont.

To participate, students get pledges from parents or grandparents for the hours the kids read.

“That really gives us our baseline for fundraising going into that day (of the Big Give),” she said.

Owsley enjoyed seeing children reading in tents.

“It was so exciting,” she said. “It was very cool.”

Owsley oversees a team that includes Carly Gross, Sarah Monke and Brett Meyer, who made a plan and laid the groundwork for the school’s Big Give fundraising.

Team members are grateful for those who donated.

“We really are overwhelmed with the amount of support that we have from our Bergan family,” Owsley said. “I truly think that Bergan has so much success, because of our parents, our alumni and our staff. We truly all believe in our mission here and it’s to educate future leaders of our community.”