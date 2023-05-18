Work on the North Bend to Fremont paving project has progressed to the point that County Roads 17 and 19 (between County Roads S and T) was set to be opened Thursday, May 18.

Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said that preparations for the opening of segments of the new roadway later this year have begun. These measures include, but are not limited to, the placement of stop signs at the intersections of the newly constructed roadway and existing county roads.

Jacobs urges motorists to look for and observe these signs. Other activities will include the placement of pavement markings and associated traffic control devices (signage, barricades, delineators, etc.) throughout the project on the closed segments of the roadway.

“This advance work is necessary due to the length of the project, and the amount of time required to perform these activities,” Jacobs said in a press release. “Do not interpret these measures as permission to drive on the roadway, it is still closed. Law enforcement will be actively citing those who do drive on these segments.”