Kids like Lucas Sukut were preparing for the Little Miss and Little Mr. Fremont Pageant on Friday. Abbie Strenger (Sukut) said her son will be dressed in a Victorian schoolboy outfit and will appear as if he’s ready to go fishing. The pageant is among a plethora of events planned for the three-day festival.
Preparing to become Mr. Fremont
