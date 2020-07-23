Presbyterian Church adds new 30-foot-tall flag pole

Fremont Presbyterian Church is showing its community support in a very tall way.
Recently, the church dedicated its new 30-foot-tall flag pole from which flies the American and the Christian flags.
The pole was erected on church grounds at west Linden and Nye avenues.
“This represents our commitment to our community and our gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy,” said the Rev. Jon Ashley, pastor during the July 19 dedication.
Merle Gier, who serves on the board of deacons, said the flag pole was erected about a month ago, but a dedication ceremony didn’t take place until recently due to the coronavirus and the church schedule.
The dedication began after a Sunday morning worship service in the church at 520 W. Linden Ave.
During the event, the American flag was brought forward, unfolded, placed on the pole and raised to the top.
Tracy Kindler led the congregation in singing, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the Christian flag was raised, Kindler led the group in the song, “God Bless America,” followed by The Pledge of Allegiance to the Christian Flag.
A member of the United States Army Reserves Unit in Fremont played taps.
The local Presbyterian church is known, in part, for the mission trips it’s taken throughout the years and for its annual apple pie fundraiser in the fall.
For the last few years, it’s also been the site of the Summer Lunch Program. Meals didn’t take place at the church this year due to COVID-19, but it has worked with other congregations to help provide weekend summer food totes distributed along with Grab and Go meals on Thursdays at the nearby Linden Elementary School.
Gier said talked to the Tribune about why the church, which has a lengthy history in Fremont, obtained the pole and flags.
“We saw it as an expression to the community that we appreciate the country that we live in and the liberties we enjoy,” Gier said. “It shows appreciation for all the sacrifices to protect that flag and this country.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.