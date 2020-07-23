Presbyterian Church adds new 30-foot-tall flag pole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Presbyterian Church is showing its community support in a very tall way.

Recently, the church dedicated its new 30-foot-tall flag pole from which flies the American and the Christian flags.

The pole was erected on church grounds at west Linden and Nye avenues.

“This represents our commitment to our community and our gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy,” said the Rev. Jon Ashley, pastor during the July 19 dedication.

Merle Gier, who serves on the board of deacons, said the flag pole was erected about a month ago, but a dedication ceremony didn’t take place until recently due to the coronavirus and the church schedule.

The dedication began after a Sunday morning worship service in the church at 520 W. Linden Ave.

During the event, the American flag was brought forward, unfolded, placed on the pole and raised to the top.

Tracy Kindler led the congregation in singing, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

After the Christian flag was raised, Kindler led the group in the song, “God Bless America,” followed by The Pledge of Allegiance to the Christian Flag.