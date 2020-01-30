A presentation on the 2020 flood outlook will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Christensen Field in Fremont.
A hydrologist from the National Weather Service office in Valley will present information on the current flood outlook and be available to answer questions from the public.
The session, which lasts about an hour and a half, contains a multimedia presentation about flood outlook and ice surveillance. Individual preparedness materials will be available to take.
This event is free and open to the public.