Presidential Christmas cards on display at Gallery 92 West

Allen Beermann has warm remembrances of Christmas cards he received from U.S. Presidents.

“I always thought Barbara and George Bush’s cards were very nice,” he said.

Beermann likes a large card that features the Presidential seal which came when then-U.S. President Bill Clinton was in office. He appreciates other cards that feature artwork.

Nebraska’s former Secretary of State has a variety of cards received during his time as a public servant and which are reflective of a man who’s met several U.S. Presidents throughout his life.

Now, Beermann’s collection of holiday cards from the White House are part of an exhibit at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont. The cards, which came from now-former U.S. presidents and vice presidents, will be on display until the end of December. Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.

Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Beermann grew up on a farm in Dakota County in Nebraska.

He earned an undergraduate degree from what’s now Midland University and a juris doctorate degree from Creighton University. He served as administrative assistant in the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office and then deputy Secretary of State before being elected as Secretary of State in 1970. He continued to be re-elected and served for 24 years from 1971 to 1995.

During his tenure, Beermann would be on the list to receive Presidential greeting cards.

But Beermann encountered U.S Presidents long before his days as an elected official.

Beermann said he was young when he met Harry Truman at an event in Kansas City after he’d served as U.S. President.

“Truman was very forthright, not unfriendly, caustic, but like ‘The Buck Stops Here,’” Beermann said recalling the late president’s famous expression.

Beermann met Dwight D. Eisenhower, when he went with his family went to get a calf for his 4-H project from the former president’s farm at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

“One of our family members raised purebred Angus and so did the Eisenhowers,” Beermann said.

A newspaper photo shows Beermann, then a student at Midland, handing roses to Pat Nixon, who was making a campaign appearance at Omaha’s Eppley Airport. Her husband, Richard, became the nation’s 37th president.

“She was extremely gracious, very nice,” Beermann said of Pat Nixon. “She was so appreciative for the flowers and she was just very conversational and very much like your mother.”

Beermann was still an administrative assistant in the Secretary of State’s office when he met John F. Kennedy, who was running for President and came to Lincoln.

Back then, Nebraska had the All-Star Primary. Presidential candidates came to Nebraska to file to become a candidate in the state’s primary.

Beermann has good memories of Kennedy and his Massachusetts accent.

“He was very nice,” Beermann said. “All those people of that caliber are really nice people. They have to be.”

As a public servant, Beermann received holiday greeting cards from presidents and vice presidents throughout the years.

One holiday card from then-U.S. President Ronald and Nancy Reagan features a watercolor painting of a blue room decked out for the holidays in the White House.

A card from then-U.S. President George H.W. and Barbara Bush features a painting of the White House’s exterior with guests surrounding a lighted Christmas tree.

Beermann met George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

“Barbara and I were kind of buds,” said Beermann, now 83. “Whenever she came to Nebraska, I helped host her.”

He had fond memories of the former first lady.

“She was extremely nice, so easy to be with,” Beermann said. “She was really motherly. It was like being with your mom or your grandmother. She was so kind and considerate, well-mannered and put you at ease instantly.”

Although not part of the exhibit, Beermann has an autographed picture from the former first lady, which says: “To my friend Allen in Nebraska. My very best friend. Barbara Bush.”

There are other cards.

Snow falls gently against the backdrop of the White House in the painted scene of a card from former U.S. President George W. and Laura Bush.

A black dog with curly fur doses in front of a fireplace in another card that features a painting. That holiday greeting card was signed by then-President Barak and Michelle Obama and their daughters, Malia and Sasha. A paw print represented the “signature” of their dog, Bo.

“The most interesting (cards) are probably those that were paintings rather than photos,” Beermann said. “Some are very, very simple. The (Mike) Pence cards, when he was vice president, always had a Bible verse. Several did have Bible verses for Christmas.”

Beermann cites the importance of saving the cards.

“Most people don’t ever get to see a White House Christmas card,” he said.

So Beermann began having them framed and displaying them. They’ve been on display in various locations.

“I get a lot of requests to show them,” Beermann said. “I think I’m already booked for the next three years. I get a lot of feedback from people thanking me for saving these and framing them and making them available for people to look at.”

Beermann believes the display not only provides people an opportunity to see Christmas cards from former Presidents, but also to see some of the beauty in and around the White House.

He notes that tax monies are never used for presidential cards. The cards usually are paid for by the Republican or Democratic national committees. In some cases, the presidents have provided their own funds, especially for postage.

“The return address is always interesting,” Beermann said. “It’s simply, ‘The White House.’”

Beermann points out the uniqueness of these greeting cards as he doubts that leaders of other countries send them.

“I don’t suppose a lot of citizens in Russia get cards from Putin,” he said. “So this is kind of an American thing and that speaks volumes about democracy – that ordinary citizens can receive a White House presidential or vice presidential card.”

Lindi Janulewicz, executive director of the Fremont Area Art Association, expressed her appreciation of the exhibit.

“I am pleased to be able to have Mr. Beermann’s personal collection in our gallery to give the people of our community the opportunity to see such a unique exhibit,” she said. “Not only are these greeting cards artistic, but they’re also pieces of history and that makes for some very interesting art.”

Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.