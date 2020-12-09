Prime: A longtime community service guy

Alan Thomsen remembers 1964 as a sad year for his family.
It was the year he and his wife, Lorene, lost their 4-year-old daughter, Linda, to leukemia. Lorene’s dad, William, died that year as well.
And the Thomsens’ crops were hailed out.
Like many hardy Nebraskans, they persevered.
Now 84, Thomsen has persisted through a host of life’s seasons and smiles about being able to overcome the shyness of his early years.
It’s hard to imagine the articulate man with a sharp memory was ever shy.
He credits others for helping him.
“Eighty percent of it was not my doing,” he said. “Somebody else gave me the idea or the push to say, ‘You can do this,’ and had faith in me to get it done.”
What he’s achieved is a lifetime of community service in various arenas. From choirs to boards to veterans’ groups, Thomsen has led an active life and plans to keep going.
Thomsen grew up on a farm, northwest of Fremont. Two older brothers died at birth. A sister died of leukemia at 16.
His parents, Elmer and Mona, sacrificed to buy him an accordion. He played with the Fritz Poppe Accordion Band and later taught lessons.
In 1953, he graduated from Hooper High School.
“I toyed with the idea of going to Dana College, but I had a younger brother (Lowell) and he got all the brains in the family and I decided that I should think about being a farmer,” he said, smiling.
But before becoming a farmer, Thomsen and some classmates volunteered to be in the military. He entered the U.S. Army in October 1954.
He was sent to clerk-typist school and then to Hammelburg, Germany, where he was a Jeep driver for the battalion supply officer and typed requisitions for supplies.
Thomsen’s unit served on the border between East and West Germany.
It was the time of the Cold War and tensions were high between the West and the Soviet Union.
East Germans were still trying to escape from the Communist regime and most were killed as they tried to slip into West Germany.
Thomsen turned 19 years old shortly after arriving in Germany and wasn’t afraid while there.
But after returning home and reading more about the history of that area, he realized how dangerous the situation was.
Thomsen became a company clerk while in Germany. At one point, Thomsen hoped his fiancée, Lorene Ruether, would be able to visit Germany and meet her grandparents.
That didn’t happen.
Lorene would have had to travel via ship and her dad didn’t think that was a place for a young woman.
Thomsen came home in 1956. He and Lorene married in 1957 and started farming soybeans, corn and milo.
They’d have three daughters, Diane Harpster, Linda, and Gayle Jessen.
His involvement in community service began early.
Thomsen has been singing in church choirs for 73 years—first at Bluffs Trinity in rural Fremont, then Redeemer Lutheran in Hooper and, most recently, Fremont’s First Lutheran.
After his marriage, he was elected and served numerous years on the Maple Township board.
His township board tenure was about over when he was elected to the District 88 School Board.
Thomsen won the election against Uehling resident Fred Olson by just six or seven votes.
He asked if Olson wanted a recount.
Olson didn’t, instead saying he was glad Thomsen was elected. Thomsen served for about 10 years.
Thomsen got involved in farming organizations, too.
He served on the board of the Nebraska Farm Business Association, which worked to help farmers improve their skills.
Following in his dad’s footsteps, he was elected to the board of directors for Farmers Mutual Insurance for Dodge County and became an agent.
As a farmer, Thomsen’s days could grow very long. If he was irrigating, he’d get up at 4 a.m. and shut the irrigation off at 11 p.m.
He ponders those days.
“You’d be surprised the noises you hear when you’re along Maple Creek and you’re out there changing the water and you hear these screeches and I think it was probably bobcats,” he said. “I never ran into any of those animals, but I sure heard them.”
Thomsen’s work with veterans groups began in the late 1960s when he joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at Nickerson.
He served as part of the color guard at several funerals.
Thomsen pulls a card from his wallet just to double-check that he’s been an American Legion member for 33 years.
He served on the Bluffs Cemetery board and put little American flags by veterans’ graves for decades. There are 32 graves there now.
Thomsen’s other involvement has included terms on the church councils of Bluffs Trinity and Redeemer Lutheran churches. He’s been a member of the Eagles Club in Fremont, where he served on steak night, and later sold light bulbs as part of the former Lions Club in Hooper.
Why become part of so many clubs?
“It was an opportunity to learn and meet people after I got over my initial 20-some years of being rather shy,” he said.
Thomsen said he had people to help with farming so he could be in the groups—and he learned a lot.
Looking back, Thomsen remembers sad and good times.
He recalls when his father-in-law died in early 1964 and little Linda said, “I hope when I die and go to heaven, I see grandpa there.”
The Thomsens would face other difficulties.
Thomsen said Lorene was diagnosed in the 1970s with agoraphobia, which he describes as a tendency to want to avoid other people. Clinically speaking, it’s defined as a fear of entering crowded places or of leaving one’s home.
The Thomsens went to a specialist in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Lorene learned to manage the condition and confront her fears head-on.
Although she never got to meet her German grandparents, Lorene wanted to go to Germany to see other family members. So with help from her husband and others, she worked to be around an airport and crowds.
“That helped tremendously,” he said, adding that she eventually made the trip.
She later directed kids who hoed corn out of soybean fields on the farm. Thomsen said he believes his wife, now 85, has done quite well.
In addition, the Thomsens have both survived cancer and COVID-19. He had a mild stroke last year.
What advice does he have for people going through tough times?
“They’re going to come from time to time and we’d better be prepared to work our way through it and I think that’s where your church has an awful lot of support for your state of mind,” he said.
These days, he’s looking toward the future. The Thomsens plan to move to Nye Square.
He looks forward to singing in the church choir again when the COVID pandemic subsides and he’s still part of the veterans’ organizations.
“I’m going to keep on doing what I’m doing for as long as I can—meet new people and enjoy the people I meet,” he said.
