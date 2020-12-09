Prime: A longtime community service guy

In 1953, he graduated from Hooper High School.

“I toyed with the idea of going to Dana College, but I had a younger brother (Lowell) and he got all the brains in the family and I decided that I should think about being a farmer,” he said, smiling.

But before becoming a farmer, Thomsen and some classmates volunteered to be in the military. He entered the U.S. Army in October 1954.

He was sent to clerk-typist school and then to Hammelburg, Germany, where he was a Jeep driver for the battalion supply officer and typed requisitions for supplies.

Thomsen’s unit served on the border between East and West Germany.

It was the time of the Cold War and tensions were high between the West and the Soviet Union.

East Germans were still trying to escape from the Communist regime and most were killed as they tried to slip into West Germany.

Thomsen turned 19 years old shortly after arriving in Germany and wasn’t afraid while there.

But after returning home and reading more about the history of that area, he realized how dangerous the situation was.