Prime: Kruegers travel the world

Sieg and Brenda Krueger didn’t plan to end up in a South Korean police car.
They’d attended a concert in the capital city of Seoul. Afterward, other concert-goers told the Kruegers to walk to the subway to get back to where they were staying.
But they got lost.
They were in a parking lot under an overpass, when a police car came by. The Kruegers told police where they were trying to go.
Police put the couple in the car and drove with red-flashing lights to the subway entrance.
“I don’t think you could call it a police escort, because we were in the car,” Brenda said. “We got an unusual ride.”
Actually, they’ve had a unique ride through life in general. They’ve taught in Nigeria, India and Slovakia. They’ve learned to travel economically and, thus far, have been in 60 countries around the world and in all 50 United States.
And they’re not done yet.
Now, 83 and 81 respectively, Sieg and Brenda await more adventures once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
The Fremonters’ lives began quietly. He rode on horseback to a one-room school in North Dakota, 80 miles from the Canadian border. At 13, he got a special permit to drive to school, later graduating in 1954.
She grew up about 12 miles northwest of Fremont and rode a bike to a one-room school, graduating in 1957 from Hooper High School.
Both were active in their churches and met at Dana College in Blair, where he was taught speech and theater and she was a non-traditional student, returning to complete her teaching degree.
He cast her in a play and they started dating after the show ended.
“She had the most wonderful smile,” he said.
“He took me places,” she said, smiling. “We went to the Omaha Playhouse and a ballet and a hockey game.”
To see if she liked him not just because he took her places, he invited her to fly a kite with him.
She went.
They married in August 1962 and later joined the Peace Corps, arriving in Nigeria in January 1964. They taught in a women’s teacher-training college, but the British principal wasn’t too happy about having American teachers.
She assigned Brenda to teach games she’d never heard of in a physical education class. But she passed the principal’s test and went on to teach a variety of subjects, while he taught mostly English and literature.
They returned to the United States, living in Wisconsin, New York and Missouri. He went to graduate school, then taught in colleges and she in elementary schools.
Their son, David, was born in 1966, and son, Karl, in 1969.
In 1979, the Kruegers moved to Blair, where he taught at Dana and she at Blair Community Schools.
Both taught 20 years.
But during the 1992-93 school year, he taught English at Chonbuk University in Jeon-Ju, South Korea. She taught his English lab.
She also worked with an American boy so he’d be ready for second grade when his family returned to the U.S., and Korean children whose family planned to go to Washington State.
Sieg helped Korean pastors improve their English. Brenda taught a children’s Sunday school, starting with four students and ending up with 26.
An organization in Seoul offered weekend trips.
“We got to see a lot of the country,” she said. “I had a friend who would take me hiking in the mountains, usually to Buddhist temples because they’re in pretty places.”
After retiring, they sold their acreage and moved into Fremont.
Their adventures weren’t over.
They’d applied for short-term teaching through the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
In January 2001, they went to Dumka, India, for three months to help pastors improve their English.
But when they arrived at the church headquarters, the principal of a K-10th grade school thought they’d start teaching students there the next day.
So they taught students. And when the kids went on break, they worked with pastors.
They returned home and in August 2001 went to Slovakia to teach English for two school years.
They were in Slovakia during the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. It was a confusing time.
A TV broadcast was in English, but they couldn’t hear it because of the Slovak translation.
In 2003, they returned to Fremont and started traveling.
Since they’d seen many European countries during their time in Slovakia, they opted to visit other places.
They’ve been to Peru, Thailand, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Croatia, Argentina and Chile. They’ve taken Caribbean cruises.
“We do it economically,” she said. “We don’t spend money on much of anything else. We live a simple life.”
One of Sieg’s favorite places to visit was Machu Picchu, an Incan citadel built in the 1400s in the Andes Mountains of Peru. He liked seeing how the skilled craftsmen cut and put together stones of different sizes to create the structure.
“To think this had been done centuries ago is mindboggling,” he said.
One of Brenda’s favorite places is Morocco, because they spent a night in a tent on the Sahara Desert and rode camels over the sand dunes.
Staying on a camel can be interesting.
“The camel is sitting down and you get on and then the camel raises its back legs and you feel like you’re going to fall forward,” she said.
Then the camel gets up on its front legs and people nearby help tourists stay on the animal.
The ride is smooth.
“You just kind of rock,” she said.
The Kruegers have enjoyed traveling, seeing new things and meeting new people.
“There are wonderful people all over the world that we’ve run into and that’s the reason it’s such a joy for me to travel,” Sieg Krueger said. “The people that we’ve met were so concerned, conscious of us being in a different culture far from home, and they were very understanding of that and very much wanting us to feel comfortable and at home and to appreciate and enjoy their country.”
He noted something else.
“People are very proud of their country and they’re so happy when you can compliment their country,” he said.
The Kruegers returned in February from seeing the pyramids and the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. They spent four days on a riverboat on the Nile.
“We saw a lot of ruins and Sieg loves ruins,” she said.
Someday, they’d like to see Iceland.
In the meantime, the Kruegers may watch a travel show in which someone visits a place like St. Mark’s square in Venice. It’s not quite the same as being there.
“It’s all very nice to see this guy walking down the street in St. Mark’s Square, but you aren’t surrounded by those buildings, you don’t have the smells, you don’t have the sounds, the textures of the place,” he said. “Watching travel on TV, as far as I’m concerned, is a very poor second best, but sometimes it’s nice to watch because you put yourself back into those places. I enjoy watching those shows and seeing the places I’ve been, but I think that’s because I have so much more in my memory that I can add.”
