Prime: Kruegers travel the world

“To think this had been done centuries ago is mindboggling,” he said.

One of Brenda’s favorite places is Morocco, because they spent a night in a tent on the Sahara Desert and rode camels over the sand dunes.

Staying on a camel can be interesting.

“The camel is sitting down and you get on and then the camel raises its back legs and you feel like you’re going to fall forward,” she said.

Then the camel gets up on its front legs and people nearby help tourists stay on the animal.

The ride is smooth.

“You just kind of rock,” she said.

The Kruegers have enjoyed traveling, seeing new things and meeting new people.

“There are wonderful people all over the world that we’ve run into and that’s the reason it’s such a joy for me to travel,” Sieg Krueger said. “The people that we’ve met were so concerned, conscious of us being in a different culture far from home, and they were very understanding of that and very much wanting us to feel comfortable and at home and to appreciate and enjoy their country.”

He noted something else.