Prime: Man fulfilling calling during retirement

After he retired the first time, Tom Silva helped his mother-in-law who had Alzheimer’s disease.
He’d take her to Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.
“She had a rock-solid faith in God and even though she no longer knew the people around her, no longer knew she was living in Fremont—or much at all—she still had incredible faith,” Silva said.
A church deacon, Bob Chapman, saw Silva bringing his mother-in-law, Ruth Lauer, to church. He noticed how Silva walked with and listened to Lauer.
Chapman told Silva that he should become a deacon in the Catholic Church.
“I laughed,” Silva recalled. “I thought I was too sinful to do that.”
But years later, Silva is a deacon at St. Patrick’s.
He’s been active in the church’s ministry to the Hispanic community. His multi-faceted work as a deacon has included taking Holy Communion to people in the hospital. He’s taken Holy Communion to Catholics at Dunklau Gardens and anticipates that once the COVID-related quarantine is lifted he’ll return.
Now retired for a second time, Silva has stayed busy with other projects—which include restoring the 1901 house where he lives with his wife, Dr. Karen Lauer-Silva, an OBGYN doctor in Fremont.
He goes fishing and canoeing in the Black Hills, a couple times a year.
Back home in Fremont, he drives area backroads looking for landscapes to sketch.
Silva is not one to sit around. Years ago, he noticed that people, who didn’t stay active after they retired, didn’t tend to live long.
“But if you retired to pursue interests and to stay active in your community and your church, then it’s almost like you had something to live for and so you would contribute to the community and to your family and to yourself and your life would be of higher quality and last longer,” Silva said.
Silva’s trek into the interests that contribute to his quality of life began long before he retired.
Born into the Catholic Church, Silva said he lost interest in religion as a teen and quit attending.
“But my life was so meager and so black that I started to think about what my parents had that made their life work and I knew it was the church so I came back,” he said.
By then, Silva was in his 40s.
Sitting in the back of the church, Silva told God that he’d come to Mass late and leave early and he wouldn’t sing or say any prayers unless he already knew them.
It was a small step, but one that led to more.
“I believe that when you seek God to be a part of your life on any level, he is so gentle with you and inviting,” Silva said.
His journey wasn’t always smooth or comfortable.
“But the blessings I was getting and the change in my life that I occurred because I had brought God back into my life were so positive that I found it hard to constrain him from coming in more fully,” Silva said.
Silva retired as a college professor roughly 18 years ago. He and his family moved to Fremont.
He’d work at Valmont as a chief mail clerk for 10 years.
Silva studied for four years to become a deacon in the Catholic Church and in October 2010 was ordained.
An associate priest got Silva involved in Hispanic ministry.
At first, Silva didn’t know how well that would work, because he didn’t speak Spanish.
But he began attending — even though he felt unqualified — and found acceptance.
“The Hispanic community is so open and so warm and so forgiving of mistakes and embraced me so totally that I felt very, very comfortable and I became a member of that community,” he said. “Whatever the priests asked me to do as a deacon to serve the Hispanic community, I said ‘yes’ to.”
He’s functioned as the Hispanic deacon at Masses. He has taught Hispanic Catholics to be altar servers. He has facilitated the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) for Spanish and English speakers who want to become church members.
He baptizes and is a witness at weddings for Anglos and Hispanics. He assists at Quinceañeras, when they have a Mass. A Quinceañera is the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood.
Silva serves as deacon and stands with the priest when the girl is blessed.
“Afterward, I go to the homes and I dance and I eat and, sometimes, I sing,” he said.
Silva has participated in artistic endeavors at this church as well.
About three years ago, a priest at St. Patrick’s purchased an image of The Shroud of Turin, a piece of linen bearing the negative image of a man. Some believe the cloth depicts Jesus and is the burial shroud in which he Christ was wrapped after his crucifixion.
Silva and other volunteers built a structure that looked like the interior of a cave. There were dim lights and Gregorian chant music. At the end of the cave was the illuminated image of the shroud.
The cave was open to viewing during Holy Week and for a few weeks after Easter.
Silva’s pastor has encouraged and given him opportunities to study the gifts of the Holy Spirit.
Silva ponders his faith and church involvement.
“I think that at any age, God is calling us to be a participant instead of a spectator,” he said. “That’s why I’m active in the church.”
Outside of the church, he’s involved in other activities.
He just returned from a vacation to the Black Hills of South Dakota, where he was born and raised. He goes back to see relatives and friends and goes fishing and canoeing. He sometimes uses a canoe he built about 35 years ago.
In the Fremont, he does drawing and sketching. He visits friends.
Because he’s retired, he handles tasks such as shopping, mailing packages and taking cars in for oil changes. He cooks most of the meals. He and his wife eat at 7 p.m. and he heads to bed by 8:30 p.m.
He’s up early in the morning to pray and he heads to the church where he serves as a deacon at the 6:30 a.m. Mass.
The Silvas have three children and a grandchild and the couple is blessed with good health.
With another busy day on the horizon, Silva notes this:
“I’m very content with my life right now.”
