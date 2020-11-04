Prime: Man fulfilling calling during retirement

He goes fishing and canoeing in the Black Hills, a couple times a year.

Back home in Fremont, he drives area backroads looking for landscapes to sketch.

Silva is not one to sit around. Years ago, he noticed that people, who didn’t stay active after they retired, didn’t tend to live long.

“But if you retired to pursue interests and to stay active in your community and your church, then it’s almost like you had something to live for and so you would contribute to the community and to your family and to yourself and your life would be of higher quality and last longer,” Silva said.

Silva’s trek into the interests that contribute to his quality of life began long before he retired.

Born into the Catholic Church, Silva said he lost interest in religion as a teen and quit attending.

“But my life was so meager and so black that I started to think about what my parents had that made their life work and I knew it was the church so I came back,” he said.

By then, Silva was in his 40s.

Sitting in the back of the church, Silva told God that he’d come to Mass late and leave early and he wouldn’t sing or say any prayers unless he already knew them.