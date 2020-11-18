Prime: Man recalls time in Vietnam

After 15 months, Knoell rotated back to the United States and was stationed at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina and was assigned to a unit flying in Europe. He saw many countries including Germany, Spain, Greece, Italy and Turkey. He saw North Africa and islands in the Mediterranean Sea.

While there, he was involved in the transport of a disarmed nuclear bomb.

He is unassuming in describing his role.

“It was just another mission - something you load and off-load. There was a courier with it - a guy rode along with it. I just moved it from one base to another,” he said.

Knoell extended his enlistment and returned to Taiwan and continued shuttle missions. This time, he and the crew flew out of Cam Ranh Bay and Tan Son Nhut air bases in Vietnam.

By then, it was 1971.

Knoell had some pleasant flights like when he went to Kathmandu, Nepal for a week. On that flight, his plane carried supplies for the aircraft that American Vice President Spiro Agnew was aboard. Knoell attended a vice-presidential dinner in Kathmandu.

He also was in the backup plane for a Bob Hope USO show. He got autographs from girls in the show.

Other flights weren’t so pleasant.