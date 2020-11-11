Prime: WATCH NOW: Writer talks about 'Forever Heroes'

It started with a cap.
Joyce Winfield was having coffee in Arby’s with fellow writers Cheryl Paden and Nancy Wagner after Veterans Day in 2015. They’d been gathering regularly to support each other’s writing endeavors.
“I’m in a slump,” Winfield told the other women. “Nothing is of interest to me to write.”
Then as Winfield stood to get a second cup of coffee, she saw an older couple in a booth. The man wore a cap that read: “World War II, Korea, Vietnam veteran.” Winfield thanked the man for his military service and learned the couple was from Uehling.
She went home, but couldn’t get the man’s cap out of her mind.
“That man has a story to tell,” Winfield told her husband, Doug, also a Vietnam veteran.
She wanted to write the man’s story.
Almost five years later, the Fremont woman still marvels at how seeing a cap would launch her on a writing project that became the book: “Forever Heroes: A Collection of World War II Stories from Nebraska Veterans.”
The book features the stories of 21 veterans, including two women.
Through her writing, Winfield would meet veterans, who’d become like family, and enjoy the privilege of recording their stories for future generations.
Winfield credits her dad, Bert Gissler, for fostering her love of reading by taking her to Osceola Public Library, where she checked out Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys mysteries.
She became editor of the Osceola High School newspaper.
Winfield planned to major in business when she came to what’s now Midland University in the fall of 1970.
But she took a “Writing for Media” class from Professor Marilyn Peterson, who encouraged her to write for The Midland newspaper.
“She became a wonderful mentor to me,” Winfield said of Peterson. “I still have a strong relationship with her.”
Winfield became a reporter and enjoyed the newspaper staff’s camaraderie. She later assumed more leadership roles.
She graduated in 1974 with majors in journalism and secondary education.
Winfield earned a master of arts in communication degree in 1982 from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She earned a Ph. D in mass communication from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis in 1989.
While working on her Ph. D, was awarded a Foreign Language Area Studies scholarship and lived in Sweden for a year.
Winfield taught at Midland during the 1989-90 school year.
She and Doug married in 1990 and moved to Minnesota, where she taught journalism and English at Cambridge Community College.
The Winfields’ home was on Lake Rush and she loved living in Minnesota.
She’d taught there seven years when her mother, Velma, was diagnosed with cancer.
“We could always move back to Minnesota, but you only have one set of parents,” Winfield said.
The Winfields moved to Fremont, where she became chair of Midland’s journalism department. She enjoyed working with students and after many graduated and got jobs, they’d call or email Winfield with their thanks.
“It’s such a rewarding thing to know that you had something to do with their success,” she said.
She resigned in 2007 and launched her own business, “Writing Resources,” focusing on writing, editing and proofreading.
Eight years later, Winfield was in Arby’s when she saw the man with the cap.
She didn’t get his name.
The next morning, Winfield met writer, photographer and world traveler Dean Jacobs of Fremont for coffee.
Both wondered how hard it would be to find a veteran of three wars in Uehling.
She’d find out.
The Winfields went to a convenience store in Uehling, where three men were drinking coffee. She asked if they knew a three-war veteran.
They did.
His name is Alvin Cooper.
Another man had the Winfields follow him to the Coopers’ home. She set up a time to interview Cooper.
She only planned to write Cooper’s story, but fellow writers encouraged Winfield to interview and tell more veterans’ stories.
Winfield began seeking veterans. She interviewed her first, Emory Johnson, in January 2016.
As she interviewed veterans, she’d hear stories their own children hadn’t heard.
“Since leaving teaching, meeting these heroes was the most exhilarating, emotional time for me,” Winfield said. “I would sit at the dining room table and type and I’d have tears in my eyes. What they saw. What they endured. It just proves that war is hell.”
Winfield wanted to finish the book by Veterans Day 2016. That December marked the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which brought the United States into World War II.
Winfield pushed herself hard to complete the book by Veterans Day.
“Forever Heroes” was the only title she ever considered.
“That’s what all veterans are,” she said.
After the book came out in November 2016, Winfield had speaking engagements. She had 10 veterans come to one at Bergan High School.
She told students that they might read about the Battle of the Bulge in a history book, but Dale Milligan — one of the “Forever Heroes” — was a machine gunner in that battle.
After the program, students walked single file and shook each of the veteran’s hands.
Winfield would have another speaking engagement, but not before she’d face a battle of her own.
May Museum would host a reception for all the veterans in December.
The day before the reception, Winfield learned she had breast cancer.
“If I hadn’t pushed myself, if the book didn’t come out when it did, it still wouldn’t be out, so it was a God thing. God gave me the strength to keep going, to get it done,” she said.
On Jan. 4, 2017, she had a lumpectomy. She’d learn the cancer hadn’t spread. She’d have 20 radiation treatments, but didn’t need chemotherapy.
In the fall of 2018, she contracted a rare form of pneumonia. She had extreme fatigue and a dry cough.
“I sat, literally, on the sofa for three months,” she said. “I couldn’t go anywhere. I felt horrible. One week, I saw four different doctors.”
Three months of steroids would help.
In November 2019, she had shoulder surgery.
These days, Winfield is enjoying good health.
She appreciates her husband’s support.
“I am so fortunate to have had Doug by my side during these health challenges and I’m so fortunate to have Doug by my side now when I am healthy,” she said.
Winfield also appreciates the connections she’s made with the veterans.
“I remember writing in each of the veterans’ personal copy of the book that when I first met them, they were my ‘Forever Heroes.’ Now, I consider them my ‘Forever Friends,’” she said.
The bond is special.
“I love them all,” she said. “They feel like family. They could all be my dad. They’re of that era. Their kids could be my siblings.”
The roughest part has been losing the veterans. Men and women, who were in their early 20s in the 1940s, are in their 90s now.
And only six of the 21 she interviewed are still alive.
Each loss has been tough.
Winfield is glad she’s been able to record their stories.
“I really believe that people need to know more about these veterans than just what you may read in a history book,” she said. “Those are not personal stories. These men and women had their job to do and to hear them relay what they did, how and when they did it, it’s so much more meaningful. And to think I know these people now. That, to me, just takes it up a higher level.”
Winfield can’t visit the veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she knows they’re doing OK.
“One of the told me, ‘Joyce, I lived through World War II and I’ll live through this,’” Winfield said.
Keene Memorial Library has a copy of Winfield’s book. Readers interested in buying a copy may call her at 402-727-7098.
