Prime: WATCH NOW: Writer talks about 'Forever Heroes'

“Forever Heroes” was the only title she ever considered.

“That’s what all veterans are,” she said.

After the book came out in November 2016, Winfield had speaking engagements. She had 10 veterans come to one at Bergan High School.

She told students that they might read about the Battle of the Bulge in a history book, but Dale Milligan — one of the “Forever Heroes” — was a machine gunner in that battle.

After the program, students walked single file and shook each of the veteran’s hands.

Winfield would have another speaking engagement, but not before she’d face a battle of her own.

May Museum would host a reception for all the veterans in December.

The day before the reception, Winfield learned she had breast cancer.

“If I hadn’t pushed myself, if the book didn’t come out when it did, it still wouldn’t be out, so it was a God thing. God gave me the strength to keep going, to get it done,” she said.

On Jan. 4, 2017, she had a lumpectomy. She’d learn the cancer hadn’t spread. She’d have 20 radiation treatments, but didn’t need chemotherapy.