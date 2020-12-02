Prime: Woman is fan of animals, entertainers

“He was amazed and he was so humble,” she said. “When he was in Lincoln or Omaha or anywhere around, he welcomed me into the circus and let me help him.”

Steele said she saw, firsthand, how Gebel-Williams treated the animals.

“He treated his animals with love,” she said. “He never abused his animals. I watched him. If an animal didn’t want to do an act or a trick, he didn’t make them. He let them stay in their cage and he’d get another tiger out.”

She’d help feed elephants.

“Elephants are very, very affectionate,” she said. “He had one elephant that was so attached to him that if you got close to him while he was near that particular elephant, she would bat you away — if you were a female. Males would come up by him and she was fine, but if you were a female, she was very jealous.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She enjoyed feeding the elephants.

“I’d feed the elephant a peanut and the flap on the end of his nose would pick up that little tiny peanut and he would eat it and that would just amaze me,” she said.

Steele enjoyed her opportunities with the circus for about three years.