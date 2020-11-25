Prime: Woman recounts full life

In her backyard, Laura Ueberrhein keeps a piece of her past and a reminder of a close call.
The Fremont woman was about 12 years old when she planned to use the dump rake on her family’s dairy farm near Wahoo. The old-time equipment has a seat and a rake mounted on two wheels and is used to gather dry hay into piles.
One summer afternoon, Ueberrhein was on the seat and the family’s horse, Danny Boy, was ready to pull the rake.
Not everything went as planned.
“He got spooked and he and I went roaring down the lane and I went off,” she said.
Somehow, she wasn’t injured.
“It was a miracle,” she said. “I may have had scratches, but that was it.”
Now 75, Ueberrhein smiles as she recalls that and other memories of the very full life she’s lived. She’s also among staffers at the Fremont Friendship Center, who work to enhance the quality of life for area residents ages 65 and older.
And that’s involved some outside-of-the-box thinking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ueberrhein was the oldest of her four siblings. Her parents, Paul and Dorothy Rood, had the farm.
Ueberrhein graduated from Wahoo High School in 1963 and went to Nebraska Wesleyan. She was in college when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
Like much of the nation, Ueberrhein was shocked when she heard the news that Kennedy had been shot. She ran down to a family room in her dormitory to see television broadcasts.
“It was scary,” she said. “It was unbelievable.”
She’d have better memories—like when American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
She met her future husband, Bob, in the dairy barn during the Saunders County Fair in Wahoo. He’d grown up on a farm, too, and was showing a beef animal.
The Ueberrheins married in December 1965. They’d have two children, Kirk, who lives in Fremont, and Dawn Sukovaty, who lives in Wilber.
In 1967, Laura Ueberrhein began teaching second grade on a temporary certificate in Grand Island, because she didn’t yet have her degree.
“I spent nights and summers getting my degree,” she said.
She began teaching art to students in first through 12th grades in Henderson in the early 1970s. She did that until about 1974. She tried substitute teaching.
“That wasn’t for me,” she said.
The Ueberrheins moved to Loveland, Colorado, where they lived for several years, before returning to Nebraska so their children could be closer to their grandparents. The Ueberrheins lived in Mead and she worked for the Wahoo Newspaper.
There, she typed stories and assembled fair books.
In 1984, she began working in the composing department at the Fremont Tribune. One of her jobs involved cutting out and pasting stories and photos onto newspaper-size sheets of paper. Other workers transferred images of those pages onto metal plates for the presses.
Ueberrhein also did computer work, preparing typed words for advertisements. As technological processes advanced, she and her co-workers built entire ads via computer.
She was at work when the Challenger space shuttle exploded in 1986 and when terrorists slammed planes into the Twin Towers in 2001. She remembers watching news accounts of the attacks on a small black and white television in the composing department.
She’d work at the Tribune for 30 years before retiring. Her spouse worked with low-income housing in Hooper before he retired.
After his retirement, he needed some socialization, she said.
“We saw in the paper that the Fremont Friendship Center was having line dance classes so we started attending,” she said. “We did line dance classes and we played cards and all the activities.”
About three years ago, she began working part time at the center. She calls numbers and distributes bingo prizes. She serves as a referee for chair volleyball and, sometimes, plays.
She’s part of a team. Laurie Harms is the center manager. Marvin Steffens Meier is assistant manager and Ueberrhein and Norma Hagerty are recreation assistants.
The team had to get creative when the city temporarily closed the center in March.
Since many seniors don’t have computers, center staffers had them play bingo via a conference call.
They could have up 25 seniors on a conference call.
“It was so fun to hear each other’s voices and the chatter that was going on. They missed each other, Ueberrhein said.
After bingo, the team bagged Grab and Go meals, distributed in a drive-thru fashion.
These days, mask-wearing seniors come to the center at 9:45 a.m., and observe social distancing.
“We take their temperature and record it,” Ueberrhein said.
Four seniors are seated to a table. They eat and play bingo and other games. They wear gloves if playing chair volleyball.
Each Wednesday, they’re treated to live entertainment in the main arena of Christensen Field.
Ueberrhein, whose husband died in 2016, keeps busy at the Friendship Center.
At home, she enjoys her collection of elephant figurines and artwork, something she started years ago. It began when she got one after her great-grandmother—who had a collection—died and left them to her descendants. Ueberrhein then began getting them as gifts.
She appreciates the large mammals.
“Elephants are very family oriented and they all work together to make sure the little ones are safe,” she said.
Ueberrhein also enjoys her dogs Oscar and Lizzy.
And she likes different kinds of music, including the Statler Brothers and Glenn Miller.
She has a simple philosophy.
“Keep busy,” she said. “Take one day at a time.”
Good advice from someone who’s had a busy life—including one wild ride on a dump rake.
