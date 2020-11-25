Prime: Woman recounts full life

Like much of the nation, Ueberrhein was shocked when she heard the news that Kennedy had been shot. She ran down to a family room in her dormitory to see television broadcasts.

“It was scary,” she said. “It was unbelievable.”

She’d have better memories—like when American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.

She met her future husband, Bob, in the dairy barn during the Saunders County Fair in Wahoo. He’d grown up on a farm, too, and was showing a beef animal.

The Ueberrheins married in December 1965. They’d have two children, Kirk, who lives in Fremont, and Dawn Sukovaty, who lives in Wilber.

In 1967, Laura Ueberrhein began teaching second grade on a temporary certificate in Grand Island, because she didn’t yet have her degree.

“I spent nights and summers getting my degree,” she said.

She began teaching art to students in first through 12th grades in Henderson in the early 1970s. She did that until about 1974. She tried substitute teaching.

“That wasn’t for me,” she said.