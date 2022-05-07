Pro-Life, Pro-Choice advocates express views

It’s become a leading topic of conversation — reaction to the leaked draft indicating the U.S. Supreme court looks to overrule a 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The draft ruling would overturn Roe v. Wade in which the court determined that the Constitution of the United States protects a woman’s decision to have an abortion.

Pro-Life and Pro-Choice advocates recently shared their thoughts.

Pro-LifeFremonter Janice Ortmeier said she and her husband, Don, became Pro-Life the minute the Supreme Court handed down its decision in 1973.

They worked to form the Fremont Area Right to Life organization and have been involved ever since.

“We believe it’s a human life from the moment of conception,” she said. “When the egg is fertilized, life begins.”

They’d like to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

“If they would overturn it, that would be good,” she said. “It would save millions of babies.”

She believes people are throwing away a life when they have an abortion.

Don Ortmeier brings up another point.

“I don’t believe the federal government should tell people what to do,” he said. “I think it should come back to the state.”

Ortmeier said before the Supreme Court decision, only four states believed in abortion.

“When they passed it, then every state had to obey what the government was saying and that was a big problem, because that just made it so people didn’t even have a chance to vote on it,” he said.

Janice said the local Right to Life group continues to have an annual Life Chain, a Pro-Life event.

She also said there’s a Pro-Life center in every state that will help women in this situation. She cites Life Choices, a nonprofit organization in Fremont, that helps women who have unplanned pregnancies.

Suzanne Schneider, executive director of Life Choices, expressed her thoughts in a statement.

“The court was not prepared to hand down the official opinion, so we need to let the justices continue to do their job,” Schneider said. “As of today in Nebraska, no laws have changed. At Life choices, our work has always been and will continue to be Her — every woman deserves compassion and support in the face of an unexpected pregnancy and Life Choices provides that.”

Pro-Choice

Planned Parenthood North Central States supports and operates 28 health centers across a five-state region (Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota).

The regional affiliate responded to the leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade.

“It is important to note that abortion is still legal,” the Planned Parenthood affiliate stated. “The law has not changed — this is a draft opinion with no current legal authority.”

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO, stated:

“First, our doors are open today and our doors will remain open every day for abortion care as long as legally possible,” Stoesz said. “Anyone who has an abortion appointment this week, or needs an abortion appointment, please know that Planned Parenthood is here for you.

“This leaked opinion is horrifying,” she continued. “We all knew the day could come that safe and legal abortion would be decimated in our country, and now we are facing that reality.

“It is true that individual Americans may have different moral views on abortion, and this is exactly why the strong majority of people in our country believe that this decision must be left up to individuals themselves.

“We will not accept this decision without a fight — we are ready and will mobilize, organize, and stand up in every corner of our land,” Stoesz said. “Our voices will be heard. And Planned Parenthood will never, ever abandon our patients. Planned Parenthood is here for good.”

The affiliate provides a variety of services including: abortion care, birth control, morning-after pill (emergency contraception), pregnancy testing, options counseling, breast exams, pap tests, testing and treatment for STDs, fertility awareness education, transgender hormone therapy, LBGTQ+ care, screening/treatment for anxiety/depression.

Each year, it provides health care to almost 115,000 people and health education to more than 55,000 people in its region.

