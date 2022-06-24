Pro-Life proponents; Pro-Choice advocates sound off on Supreme Court ruling

Jan S. Ortmeier was happy when she heard Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ruling removed the federal constitutional right to an abortion. Individual states will have the authority to determine if or when an abortion is legal or can ban the procedure altogether.

Pro-Life advocates and Pro-Choice proponents across the nation have expressed their views. Protests have broken out across the country in reaction to the ruling.

“We are aware of the ruling and we don’t anticipate any major problems, but we continue to monitor the situation,” Capt. Kurt Bottorff of the Fremont Police Department said late Friday afternoon.

News of the ruling was met favorably by Pro-Life proponents.

“Finally, they’re coming to realize that it is a real life, a real human being from conception until death,” said Ortmeier, who with her husband, Don, are part of Fremont Area Right to Life.

Ortmeier said she remembers when talk about Roe v. Wade surfaced before the ruling in 1973.

“We talked among our friends about how awful that was going to be,” she said.

The Ortmeiers helped start the local Right to Life chapter in the 1970s.

“We felt we had to do something and educate people and stand up for the babies and the mothers and help them as much as we could,” she said.

Not everyone was pleased about the recent ruling.

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, which includes Nebraska, called the ruling a devastating blow to reproductive freedom.

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision is wrong and will harm millions of people,” Stoesz said. “This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care. Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity.”

United Women in Faith, formerly United Methodist Women, issued a statement Friday expressing concern about the recent Supreme Court decision’s impact.

The statement said banning of abortions won’t end them and that poor and working-class women will resort to unsafe procedures that could cost them their lives, which happened too often prior to the Roe decision.

“We call on federal and state legislators to act to protect the lives of women and girls by codifying their right to privacy, to legal and safe contraceptives, and, in tragic conflicts of life with life, to abortions,” the statement said.

Politicians have expressed their views against and for the ruling.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is the Democratic candidate in Tuesday’s special election to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s vacated 1st District House seat.

In a Facebook statement, Pansing Brooks denounced the decision.

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court made an unconscionable decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving the government the seat at our daughters’ exam tables for which many have long coveted,” Pansing Brooks said. “A majority of Americans and Nebraskans do not agree that abortion should be illegal.”

Pansing Brooks said the special election would be a first opportunity for voters to fight back at the ballot box “against this extreme effort to push us back into the Dark Ages.”

She decried the stance of pro-life Republican candidate Mike Flood, whom she said doesn’t even support exceptions for rape or incest.

In May, the Fremont Tribune reported that Flood said he’d work to ban abortions and expand prohibitions on taxpayer subsidies for abortion.

Flood said in a Facebook statement on Friday that the High Court has returned abortion-related policy decisions back to the states and people where they belong.

“I am proudly pro-life, and am proud to have sponsored and passed the nation’s first Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which banned abortions at 20 weeks, when babies can feel pain,” Flood said. “We helped pave the way for this landmark decision.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse said the Supreme Court righted a Constitutional wrong and that the pro-life movement’s work has just begun.

“The pro-life movement is pro-baby, pro-mom, and pro-science,” Sasse said. “…We can’t call this legal victory the end, because our movement has never been primarily about lawsuits and laws – it’s about love and compassion. … Let’s support and love all pregnant women. Let’s come alongside them and give the support they need. Let’s support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts added his thoughts.

“Roe v. Wade took away the states’ right to regulate abortion and cost millions of babies their lives,” Ricketts said. “Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life. … I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.”

Ortmeier recalled when she became a volunteer years ago at Problem Pregnancy, a center in Fremont. She said the entity provided free pregnancy tests and then diapers and parenting classes. Counselors talked to women.

“We tried to help them realize it’s a real life growing within them and there would never be another person with those characteristics and talents and to get rid of that life would just be devastating,” Ortmeier said.

In a Tribune article in May, Ortmeier also said there’s now a Pro-Life center in every state that will help women facing an unplanned pregnancy.

She cites Life Choices, a nonprofit organization in Fremont.

Suzanne Schneider, executive director of Life Choices, talked about that nonprofit agency’s work.

“At Life choices, our work has always been and will continue to be Her — every woman deserves compassion and support in the face of an unexpected pregnancy and Life Choices provides that,” she said.

