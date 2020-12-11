Producing services: Parishioners, pastor pull together to create video services

By day, Todd Meyer works for the Central Valley Ag Farm Co-op.
The married father of three also serves with Scribner’s volunteer fire and rescue department and farms and raises hogs with his dad.
Now in the last several months, the 38-year-old Hooper man has taken on another role — as a video producer.
Meyer makes videos of services for St. Paul’s and Elim Lutheran churches, which he puts on YouTube.
He’s part of a team that’s been making sure congregants are getting a weekly portion of spiritual food — even amid COVID-19, which put their pastor in the hospital.
When the pandemic hit in March, the rural Hooper churches temporarily quit having in-person worship services on Sundays.
But their pastor, the Rev. Judy Johnson, still wanted to provide a video with a sermon.
“If you need any help, let me know,” Meyer offered.
So she did and for several months, Meyer has been recording and producing church service videos.
It wasn’t easy at first.
“I knew absolutely nothing about editing a video or posting it on the internet,” Meyer said. “I just started trying. The first few weeks were a little rough. I think my quality has gotten better as we’ve gone along.”
When they began, Johnson put together a service. She and Meyer would record the service at Elim one week and St. Paul’s the next.
Later, they’d add an organist. Rita Cuda and Linda Stuehmer alternately serve as organists.
“Judy got tired of being a soloist,” Meyer noted.
So they sought some singers.
Jane Flores, Brian Flores and Stacey Smith agreed to sing.
Meyer said they were able to observe social distancing.
“I can record from my little section of the church and Judy can record from the front,” he said.
The musician has her place at the organ with the singers standing off to the side.
Video viewers can follow along with hymns and prayers placed on a screen. Meyer adds graphics to the videos, too.
By fall, the churches began having in-person services for about four weeks.
“It became pretty obvious that the pandemic was not going away so then we went back to the video services,” Meyer said.
Then Johnson contracted COVID-19 at the end of October and was hospitalized.
“We realized how much we depend on Pastor Judy to put things together,” he said.
At first, parishioners scrambled to provide a service.
“The first week, we found things from the hymnal and the internet and anywhere else we could to a make a service work,” he said.
Smith not only stepped up to the plate, but up to the pulpit to give the sermon.
“We found a reading from a Lutheran magazine for her to read as the sermon,” he said.
Then about half of the team contracted COVID-19, although not from each other.
But remaining team members persisted.
“We eliminated music for a while,” Meyer said. “I would show up and record Stacey and she would do the readings. In the meantime, the (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Synod stepped in and has been very good about getting materials and recorded sermons for us.”
Meyer put those sermons in the weekly videos.
“A few weeks passed that way and now we’re back to full force,” Meyer said. “We have everybody except Judy with us again.”
Johnson did provide a recorded Thanksgiving Eve message.
Now, she plans to provide sermons from her room, whether it’s in the hospital or a nursing care facility. She’s also providing the team with more background information on sermons and lessons, Meyer said.
More recently, the team also has been having children color artwork that corresponds with the lesson of the week, which they display during the videos.
They got the artwork idea from Miss Jean’s Storytime, a popular children’s Christian TV program that aired years ago.
“I’m excited that we’ve been having the kids color pictures and putting that in the middle of our services, because I think it’s hard for kids to be engaged in a service that’s online. But if you’re watching for your picture to come up, it gives you something to look forward to seeing,” said Smith, who is a schoolteacher.
Now, the team is planning a virtual social-distanced Christmas kids program. They’ll bring in one family at a time, videoing children as they sing and say their parts.
“We’ll put it together for a Christmas Eve video,” Meyer said. “We have a few families in quarantine and they’re probably going to do their parts from home in front of their Christmas tree and we’ll include them, too.”
Anyone can watch the sermons via YouTube at Elim & St Paul’s Lutheran Churches. A link is emailed to congregants as well.
“We receive a lot of compliments from the community and the congregations,” Meyer said. “Even if it’s socially distanced, we’re working with a team that we probably would have never worked with otherwise or at least not this intently together.”
Meyer sees the benefits of having services online.
“You can sit in your living room or bedroom or wherever you want and take a half hour every Sunday morning and stop everything and still have a normal Sunday — even if it’s from home,” he said.
Smith also sees the value of online services.
“I want our services to continue so our congregations can continue to worship together,” Smith said. “Even if we cannot physically be together, we can share the message and the word.”
Meyer continues to farm, work at the coop, serve as an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and as treasurer of St. Paul’s. He and his wife, RaeAnn, are busy with their daughters, Hadley, 7, and Harper, 5, and son, Hudson, 2.
When does he work to assemble the videos?
“Sometimes at 2 in the morning, whenever I find time,” he said.
Johnson is proud of how her flock has pulled together.
“Everyone has really stepped up these last couple of months,” Johnson said via email. “I absolutely could not ask for better congregations, very thankful.”
