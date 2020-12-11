Producing services: Parishioners, pastor pull together to create video services

More recently, the team also has been having children color artwork that corresponds with the lesson of the week, which they display during the videos.

They got the artwork idea from Miss Jean’s Storytime, a popular children’s Christian TV program that aired years ago.

“I’m excited that we’ve been having the kids color pictures and putting that in the middle of our services, because I think it’s hard for kids to be engaged in a service that’s online. But if you’re watching for your picture to come up, it gives you something to look forward to seeing,” said Smith, who is a schoolteacher.

Now, the team is planning a virtual social-distanced Christmas kids program. They’ll bring in one family at a time, videoing children as they sing and say their parts.

“We’ll put it together for a Christmas Eve video,” Meyer said. “We have a few families in quarantine and they’re probably going to do their parts from home in front of their Christmas tree and we’ll include them, too.”

Anyone can watch the sermons via YouTube at Elim & St Paul’s Lutheran Churches. A link is emailed to congregants as well.