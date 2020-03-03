Production company seeking roles for Fremont film

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Interested candidates can email Mary Douglass at mary@midamericaartists.com to request an audition time and character script to read. Self-taping or online auditions are also available.

Roles for extras, some of which have speaking parts, are also available. To apply, email mary@midamericaartists.com and include a recent photo, contact information and any relevant experience. Experience is not required.

Stacy Heatherly, film commissioner of the Eastern Nebraska Film Office, will work to assist the film productions in finding cast and crew members, as well as talent agencies. She will also work with the City of Fremont to obtain LB 840 funding for the projects.

“All of these productions have some kind of Nebraska connection, whether it’s the producer or director or the story is about Nebraska,” Heatherly said.

As well as “The Portrait of Daria Gray,” “Finding Aloha” will also be produced by Wonderphil in the Fremont area.

Heatherly said the film productions will have a great economic impact on both Fremont and the state.

“For me, this production isn’t so much about the production, it’s more about that the producers and the cast and crew will be from Nebraska,” she said.

Information on the film’s production can be found at www.wonderphil.biz/screeners/the_picture-of_daria_gray.html.

