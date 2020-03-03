Production company seeking roles for Fremont film

A film production based on Oscar Wilde’s novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” in Fremont will hold auditions for roles later this month.
“The Portrait of Daria Gray” will have auditions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 20 and 21 at 414 N. Main St., in Fremont. The film will shoot from May 4 to 16 in Fremont and central Nebraska.
The film will be one of four to be shot in Fremont this year, which also includes “I Am a Man.” Future films that will have auditions include “Finding Aloha” and “Bright Eyes.”
Wonderphil Entertainment’s “The Portrait of Daria Gray” is a modern-day adaptation of the 1890 novel. The 4K, 90-minute film will be written, produced, edited and directed by Phil Gorn, produced by Kirk Zeller and shot by Gary Rohan. The cast will include Christopher Showerman.
In the adaptation, the aspiring actress title character meets August, who paints her portrait. As the years go by, Daria does not age, but her portrait does.
Lincoln talent agency Mid-America Artists will have the auditions. The available roles, which are open to any ethnicity, are:
- Daria Gray (female, 30s): Daria exudes life, culture and warmth. She — and her portrait are stunning (Think of Jane Seymour’s picture in “Somewhere In Time”). Daria is a bit innocent, but becomes harder as the story progresses. Must be available for entire shoot dates. Minimum of 10 days of shooting required.
- Tonya (female, 40-50): Tonya has fought adversity her entire life and is now the owner of a restaurant. She has no airs or self-pity and is very comfortable in her own skin. She also possibly has a disability of some kind. Near the end of the movie, she is diagnosed with a terminal cancer and has chemo treatments so it would be required that actress shaves her head or appears to be bald wearing a cap. Minimum of four days required.
- Vanessa (female, 40-50): Vanessa is a Hollywood studio executive. She’s all backbone, yet personable. Minimum of one day required.
- Emma (female, 20s): Emma is friendly, outgoing, full of energy, instantly likable. Minimum of one day required.
- Charlie (male, 30s): Charlie is the leading man in Daria’s first film. Down to earth, he helps her improve as an actress. Later in the movie when we skip ahead 20 years, Charlie will be in his 50s. Minimum of two days required.
- Theo (male, 20s): Theo is Daria’s flamboyant, outgoing agent. Comedic, sarcastic with a ton of gumption. Minimum of two days required.
- Max (male, 20s): A rock star turned actor, Max is one of Hollywood’s top leading men. Minimum of two days required.
- Frank Stone (male, 40-50): A complete slimeball producer who requires the female leads to sleep with him if they want the role. Could be played boldly/no bones about it or could be played sneaky/unassuming. Minimum of one day required.
- Samuel (male, 60-70): Samuel is Tonya’s father. Just like his daughter, Samuel has also faced much adversity and has come out on top, strong and proud. Minimum of one day required.
Interested candidates can email Mary Douglass at mary@midamericaartists.com to request an audition time and character script to read. Self-taping or online auditions are also available.
Roles for extras, some of which have speaking parts, are also available. To apply, email mary@midamericaartists.com and include a recent photo, contact information and any relevant experience. Experience is not required.
Stacy Heatherly, film commissioner of the Eastern Nebraska Film Office, will work to assist the film productions in finding cast and crew members, as well as talent agencies. She will also work with the City of Fremont to obtain LB 840 funding for the projects.
“All of these productions have some kind of Nebraska connection, whether it’s the producer or director or the story is about Nebraska,” Heatherly said.
As well as “The Portrait of Daria Gray,” “Finding Aloha” will also be produced by Wonderphil in the Fremont area.
Heatherly said the film productions will have a great economic impact on both Fremont and the state.
“For me, this production isn’t so much about the production, it’s more about that the producers and the cast and crew will be from Nebraska,” she said.
Information on the film’s production can be found at www.wonderphil.biz/screeners/the_picture-of_daria_gray.html.