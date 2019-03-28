With recent flooding, a former Scribner woman’s message on effectively dealing with depression may be more relevant than ever.
Kari Hasemann-Herbert was scheduled to present the program, “Why Are We Sad (Stressed, Anxious and Depressed) and What Can We Change?’” earlier this month.
Her program was rescheduled due to the flooding.
Now, her presentation will start at 1:30 p.m. April 8 at Scribner-Snyder Community Schools. The event is free and open to the public.
The program is even more timely now than it would have been when it was originally scheduled, said the Rev. Judy Johnson, pastor of Elim Lutheran Church near Uehling and St Paul’s Lutheran Church near Hooper.
In her presentation, Hasemann-Herbert will discuss coping skills for individuals and families to deal with current turbulent times.
Hasemann-Herbert, a 1980 graduate of Scribner High School, will present the program sponsored by the area Men in Mission organization of Scribner, Hooper and Uehling.
The presentation is for people of all ages as well as families.
“The struggle is real,” Hasemann-Herbert said in a prepared statement. “Life can be very challenging. How we take care of ourselves and how we think about our life and circumstances has a strong impact on how we deal with stress, anxiety and depression.”
Hasemann-Herbert received her bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1984 and her master’s degree in social work (MSW) from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1990. She is a Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner (LIMHP) and a Certified Employee Assistance Professional (CEAP).
She has had family and child welfare positions at Family Services of Lincoln, the PACT Program (a program for Child Protective Services families), Voices of Hope/Friendship Home with families in crisis, and was coordinator of the Family Builders Therapeutic Foster Care Program in Norfolk. She has been an Employee Assistance Program owner, counselor and trainer for more than 20 years, and is a member of the Nebraska State Foster Care Review Board.
About her presentation, Hasemann-Herbert said, “Let’s talk and learn helpful coping skills and strategies that will create a positive shift in our mood and outlook on life.”
This is the sixth year that Men in Mission has presented a program at either Scribner-Snyder or Logan View.
“We are grateful to the administration and staff of the schools to make these programs successful,” said Men in Mission member, Jim Ebel. “Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.”
For more information, please contact Ebel at 402-664-2459, or Ben Schole at 402-654-2489.