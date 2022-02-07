Program provides senior-friendly tablets to older adults

Dreamweaver Foundation, a Nebraska-based nonprofit, has announced an expanded partnership with GrandPad, bringing its Connecting Hope program to meet the needs of seniors across the entire U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The program provides isolated and lonely seniors with a GrandPad tablet to communicate with family, friends and caregivers through this senior-friendly technology.

“One of our GrandPad recipients contacted us recently to share her heartfelt gratitude for our help during one of the most difficult times of her life. She couldn't imagine going through COVID-19, her husband’s illness and recent passing without her GrandPad from Dreamweaver Foundation. She didn't feel so alone and could be in touch with her family. This is exactly why we work to provide GrandPad tablets to seniors in need,” said Cheri Mastny, executive director of Dreamweaver Foundation.

Since Dreamweaver Foundation announced the initial partnership with GrandPad it has donated 200 GrandPad tablets to older adults in 25 states.

The GrandPad tablet comes with built-in 4G LTE connectivity, advanced security features, ergonomic design, large icons, crisp screen resolution, and two front-facing speakers. Each GrandPad tablet comes with 24/7/365 personalized support for troubleshooting and questions. Loved ones and caregivers can connect to the platform through the GrandPad Companion App when added by a designated administrator. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Those who would like to nominate a senior to receive a GrandPad, or to make a monetary donation to help fund the Dreamweaver Foundation Connecting Hope mission, can learn more at dreamweaver.org.

