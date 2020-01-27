PROGRESS 2020--Cost: Assessing damage in Dodge County

The flooding last March brought major damages across Dodge Country that affected roads, bridges and dikes.
Since then, the Dodge County Highway Department has been working on obtaining funding and making repairs to the damaged sections.
In a map provided by Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert, the progress on these projects and the costs per township can be seen as the flood nears its one-year anniversary.
Note: All totals are estimates and include damage to bridges. Roads/levees maintained by the city of Fremont are not included.
Roads
Dodge County Roads
Damage: $8,380,420
Township Roads
Cotterell
Damage: $720,486
Cuming
Damage: $636,240
Elkhorn
Damage: $4,292,294
Everett
Damage: $1,369,496
Hooper
Damage: $928,676
Logan
Damage: $747,184
Maple
Damage: $1,936,312
Nickerson
Damage: $1,852,720
Pebble
Damage: $1,339,247
Platte
Damage: $1,057,093
Pleasant Valley
Damage: $686,428
Ridgeley
Damage: $749,642
Union
Damage: $495,669
Webster
Damage: $397,454
Levees
Scribner (Elkhorn River Bank)
Damage: $1,240,000
North Bend (McGinns Levee)
Damage: $362,377
Ames (Leges Lake)
Damage: $2,800,000
Total
County Roads
$8,380,420
Township Roads
$17,208,941
Levees
$4,402,377
Total
$29,991,738