PROGRESS 2020--Cost: Assessing damage in Dodge County

The flooding last March brought major damages across Dodge Country that affected roads, bridges and dikes.

Since then, the Dodge County Highway Department has been working on obtaining funding and making repairs to the damaged sections.

In a map provided by Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert, the progress on these projects and the costs per township can be seen as the flood nears its one-year anniversary.

Note: All totals are estimates and include damage to bridges. Roads/levees maintained by the city of Fremont are not included.

Roads

Dodge County Roads

Damage: $8,380,420

Township Roads

Cotterell

Damage: $720,486

Cuming

Damage: $636,240

Elkhorn

Damage: $4,292,294

Everett

Damage: $1,369,496

Hooper

Damage: $928,676

Logan 

Damage: $747,184

Maple

Damage: $1,936,312

Nickerson

Damage: $1,852,720

Pebble

Damage: $1,339,247

Platte

Damage: $1,057,093

Pleasant Valley

Damage: $686,428

Ridgeley

Damage: $749,642

Union

Damage: $495,669

Webster

Damage: $397,454

Levees

Scribner (Elkhorn River Bank)

Damage: $1,240,000

North Bend (McGinns Levee)

Damage: $362,377

Ames (Leges Lake)

Damage: $2,800,000

Total

County Roads

$8,380,420

Township Roads

$17,208,941

Levees

$4,402,377

Total

$29,991,738

 Lee Enterprises graphic

