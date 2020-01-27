Fremont residents are likely looking at the Platte River with a cautious eye following last year’s devastating floods.
The floods brought more than $1 billion damage to the state. Locally, the floods damaged levees and left more than a thousand homes damaged, some of which still remain uninhabitable today.
Heavy rainfall caused by a “bomb cyclone” swept through the Midwest. That rain, combined with a surplus of snow on the ground and soil, created a surplus of water that ran off into the Platte River. Combined with breaking ice slabs, the surging river burst, quickly over topping levees and wreaking havoc on Fremont and surrounding Dodge County.
It’s been labeled as a “once-in-a-lifetime” flood, but that doesn’t mean a flood like this, or one even stronger, couldn’t happen in the future.
“The first thing I’ll say is there has never been a flood that hasn’t been broken,” David Pearson, a service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Omaha, said. “We can’t rest on the fact that this was a really high event. We’ll have a higher flood, who knows when.”
Pearson said it is too early to make a clear prediction for the spring weather outlook, but there are some indicators he’s watching closely.
One concern Pearson has comes from the Platte River. He said the river is high, around double the size it was at this time last year.
“In the end, we have more water to worry about,” he said.
Pearson said mountain snowpack plays an important role in the river’s size. Currently, snowpack is coming in at just above average, which Pearson said shouldn’t cause much worry for residents.
Another important issue Pearson is monitoring is lingering snow. One of the major causes for last year’s flood was snow that hung around throughout February and into March, he said.
Overall, monitoring flood threat is never an exact science.
“Flood threat is a moving target because weather is a moving target,” he said.
Last year, the potential for a flood didn’t begin to show until mid-February, Pearson said. River ice and deep snow that never melted until March were early red flags.
“Things just kind of slowly piled up into place,” he said.
Pearson said one of the only comparable conditions from this point in the year to last year’s flood was the amount of snow on the ground.
“We didn’t have a lot of snow on the ground at this time,” he said. “In some way, it’s kind of an indicator that you can’t make a clear cut determination this early. There are some similarities, but that doesn’t necessarily lead to results.”
He said an outlook will become clearer as February progresses.
“It just gets easier and easier as the month goes,” he said.
On Feb. 4, NWS will host a 2020 Flood Outlook at Christensen Field in Fremont. The meeting will give residents an idea of what the outlook will be for the spring. It will also provide resources to residents so they can monitor the weather themselves.
“People won’t leave the meeting in Fremont with a clear-cut idea of what will happen in the spring,” he said. “It’s going to provide information for residents and give them an idea of what’s going on.”
One of the biggest influencers for last year’s flooding came from the frozen ground, Pearson said. The added rain that came in March, combined with lingering snow, created the perfect storm for a flood.
“If we didn’t have that rain, we would have been a lot better off,” he said. “You don’t usually get heavy rain when you have frozen ground, it’s pretty rare.”
One of the long-lasting impacts Pearson noticed from last year’s floods is the status of the areas non-federal levees. Levees and dikes, such as the Ames Dike and Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee were severely damaged during last year’s floods.
In response to that damage, the City of Fremont received two $485,000 grants to repair the levees. Currently, the Ames Dike is seeking bids for the project and the Farmland levee is conducting an ecological survey to assess the levee.
Both projects are expected to be completed later this year, according to Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton.
A third breach occurred at the Rod and Gun Club, a privately owned area outside of city limits. That breach remains open and no repairs are currently slated to address the opening.
Newton said Rod and Gun Club is in a difficult situation given the fact the levee lies on private land. A temporary dike has been built, but there is no guarantee it will hold.
"There are a couple of protection measures that we'd hope would hold, but we can't be sure," he said. "It depends on how high the Platte gets."
A study was conducted prior to the floods on the Farmland levee that would have expanded it and brought it up to FEMA certification, but the $139.8 million price tag failed to meet the U.S. Corps of Engineers cost-benefit ratio.
While there is no downplaying the damage last year’s floods inflicted, Pearson said it’s important to find a silver lining.
“If it had been midnight or dark, it would have been the final straw to make it as bad as possible. When we had to evacuate, we could see everything,” he said. “That’s why I say it can be worse, because it can and we’ll probably have this discussion again in the future, who knows how long.”