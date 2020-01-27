Bill Booth remembers listening to the weather while he prepared the southern area of Fremont Lakes State Recreational Area in March as the flood approached.
The park superintendent figured he had a good sense of how the storm would shake out.
“At that point, I never thought it would hit our northern area as well,” he said.
Flooding from the Platte River turned Lake 20, located in the southern part of park, into what was essentially another channel for the Platte.
Roads, including those that connected the park’s two campgrounds, were washed away. The western area of Pathfinder campground was underwater, destroying picnic tables and electric pedestals.
Lakes joined together in the northern area of the park once water pushed in from Military Avenue a day or two later.
The damage was extensive.
Once Booth saw the approaching water from the southern edge of the park, he realized there were still people who needed to be evacuated near the Rod and Gun Club.
“My first priority was to make sure they got people out,” he said. “I called the authorities, let them know that people were still back there.”
The water came quickly, but Booth said the response from local law enforcement and the National Guard along with other volunteers saved lives.
“... They ended up bringing a good-sized airboat to get down to the area but they were able to get people out of there,” he said.
However, Booth’s attention quickly turned to his own home.
“Within a day or so, we got concerned that it would hit the north side of (Military Avenue) so we started prepping the house the best we could,” he said. “Within that next day, our house was flooded.”
Booth, along with his wife and two children, spent the next two months living out of a camper in Fremont Lakes SRA. He spent the time balancing the repair of a 40-acre park that held almost 300 water-acres across its 20 lakes, all while trying to return to his own home.
“It was stressful, but I work with some great people and when it was at the point where I was trying to take care of my family, they stepped up to make sure the park was on the right track,” he said. “The amount of help I had made things way easier given the stressful time.”
When he first saw the damage following last March’s floods, Booth wasn’t sure the park would even be open for business for the rest of the year. However, the response from colleagues and a “incredible” volunteer turnout allowed the park to open for business in early May.
He said business dropped slightly last year compared to the 800,000 visitors who visit the park each year on average.
“At the beginning, there were still people who were taking care of their own issues, so recreation wasn’t a priority and there were some unknowns about what was open, but by Memorial Day … we were still just about as busy as we were any summer,” Booth said.
There were a series of steps taken into getting the park back on it’s feet, according to Nebraska Game and Parks regional superintendent Jeff Fields.
First, they needed to wait.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had high water in most of our lakes and water over certain spots,” Fields said. “It took until early April in some places for that to go down to a comfortable place.”
Fields said game and parks went through several meetings to determine the best approach to repairing washed-out roads. Additionally, picnic tables and electric pedestals were replaced at damaged campgrounds.
Fields, who was involved in the response to the 2011 Missouri River floods, said the collaboration that took place, running all the way down to volunteer efforts to collect trash and debris, is a testament to the strength of the community.
“There was a lot of collaboration that went into the process,” he said. “...Communities were amazing with how they jumped in. It’s a testament to rural Nebraska.”
While the park has taken significant steps to return to operational status, it will still take a long time for Fremont Lakes to completely recover from last year’s flooding.
“We’re going to be working on it over the next couple years,” Fields said.
Road repair remains an area Fields said the park will be addressing during that time. Fisherman’s Point Campground near the north area of the park remains closed due to high lake levels and roadway damage, according to the Game and Parks website.
Additionally, a temporary entrance has been constructed for the Pathfinder Campground just off County Road 19.
“We’re fully operational, but we’re still looking to get everything back to normal from before,” Fields said. “We’re in pretty good shape, all things considered.”
Going into the spring, Booth said it’s important for visitors to remain patient as the park continues to take steps to bring it back to fully operational status.
“It's important for people to have some patience for what’s not fixed yet,” he said. “I feel like we’ll make a full recovery at Fremont lakes, going forward. We’re going to be business as usual.”
Despite the damage and long-term repair last March’s flooding caused, Fields said it was a learning opportunity that could help the park hopefully prepare for the future.
“I think that once you go through one of these events, you’re smarter about how you go about things in the future,” he said. “We hope it never happens again, but at least you’ve been through it. There’s not a lot you can do in a sense of controlling it, but we know we can come back from it. “
For Booth, the floods were a traumatic, stressful disaster that have left a long-lasting impact on the park.
That’s clear to see.
What’s more important, however, was the response he saw from friends, family, colleagues and community members to help him carry the load.
Whether it was getting help cleaning his home or hundreds of volunteers taking a day to clear debris and plant flowers at the park, Booth said the floods never damaged the spirit of the community and brought out Nebraska’s best.
“We’re lucky to live in the Midwest where people are willing to help each other,” he said.