Fremont resident Jack Meyers has lived in a cabin-style home alongside the Platte River for the past 20 years.
It used to be filled to the brim with memories. Bookshelves lined with books and family memories and pictures filled the walls of his home.
It’s simple, but it’s home for Meyers and his 12-year-old son M.J.
He always knew in the back of his head that living near the river meant that flooding was always a possibility, but like the 800 homes in Fremont that received either yellow-or-red tag determinations following last March’s debilitating floods, he never expected to face the reality of the river’s wrath.
Meyer saw the river breaking, so he left his home with his son and one other item; a Bible that has been in his possession since before his son was born.
“It’s the most important book we own,” he said. “I’d never want to replace it with anything else.”
After evacuating, Meyer and his son sought refuge in the LifeHouse shelter in Fremont. They waited for nearly three weeks to return to their home, not knowing how much of their original life remained intact.
Meyer and his son were one of the hundreds of families who were forced to relocate due to the floods. City administrator Brian Newton said that, at one time, the city had four separate shelters open for those who were displaced, with around 100 people living in each shelter.
The city also waived all costs for people who were staying in campers at Christensen Field during the floods.
“We left with our life,” he said. “We drove away while the banks were overflowing.”
Meyers waited anxiously to hear any news about the animals they were forced to leave, including a cat who refused to leave.
“I flat-out cried for my animals,” he said. “That’s what causes the pain. The worrying.”
The father and son tried to maintain some semblance of a normal life. His son would push to make hockey practice despite a curfew established for those in the shelter.
Two days after Meyers and his son relocated to the shelter, they found themselves sandbagging Military Avenue and Ridge Road Friday night in an effort to prevent surging water from reaching the city.
“I thought: ‘We’ve got to protect the town or we could perish.’”
Eventually, Meyers received some good news: his cat and some of his chickens had survived the flooding. One of Meyers’ friends visited his home with an airboat and found the cat alive, albeit one or two pounds lighter, on a pool table in the home.
Meyer’s home, however, was hit hard.
He returned to his longtime home to find his home and the memories that inhabited it ruined, covered in mud and gunk from the surging Platte.
“I lost the pictures of my older son’s childhood,” he said. “It’s all in the floodwater. Gone.”
Those memories, now tainted by floodwater, were scooped up with snow shovels and thrown into the dump. It was time for Meyers to focus on the next hurdle: starting over.
Newton said there are 25-40 homes in the area that are still red-tagged from last year’s flooding. Many homes that were red-tagged following the flooding were located in south Fremont, an area where around 59% of residents receive low-to-moderate income.
“The aftermath, the tragedy to human lives and losses that people sustained is really telling, Newton said. “... It’s devastating to the folks who live there, because they don’t have a lot of resources.”
According to Newton, homes located in a floodplain that receive more than 50% damage from flooding are not allowed to rebuild under Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regulations.
To be elevated above the floodplain, homes must be raised around eight or nine feet. It can cost thousands to raise a home, leaving some families in the lurch without a home.
Greater Dodge County Long Term Recovery Group chair Shayla Linn said the group organized quickly following the March floods. By May, the group had set out to help residents of Dodge County recover and find some sense of normalcy in their lives.
You have free articles remaining.
To this day, the group has helped almost 200 people in the area do just that. Despite having just two disaster case managers on staff, Linn said the group has collaborated seamlessly to assist affected residents.
“Our main focus is getting people back some sense of normalcy,” she said.
The group is broken up into subcommittees that focus on certain aspects of recovery: Housing, spiritual and health.
Residents in need of assistance go through a case worker, who relays the person’s needs to a construction manager. From there, the construction manager decides what needs to be done for that person’s home. A fund request is then put together by case workers which, once approved, leads to the beginning of home repair.
It’s a long process that doesn’t happen overnight. Linn said it can sometimes be difficult to keep expectations in check when dealing with home renovation.
“It’s hard to tell people to be patient when they want to go home,” she said.
Linn said the group was told by FEMA that full recovery for the area is expected to take seven years. She knows it will take awhile to get back to normal, but the group is in it for the long haul.
“There’s definitely still work to do,” she said.
Linn said work has slowed down during the winter, but she expects it to pick up again during the spring. Despite the amount of work that goes into recovery efforts, she said it’s always worthwhile to see a family return home.
“Getting a family re-housed is probably the biggest success,” she said.
The City of Fremont, the Greater Dodge County Long Term Recovery Group (GDC-LTRG) and the Greater Fremont Development District (GFDD) have applied for grants In an attempt to mitigate the cost to homeowners who need to elevate their homes above the floodplain.
The city received a notice of interest from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to submit an application for a $750,000 grant that, if approved, will go toward reimbursing homeowners looking to elevate their homes.
The grant, which is expected to be submitted this month, would reimburse property owners 75% of the cost to raise their homes.
Homeowners looking to gain assistance on covering the remaining 25% difference can look toward GDC-LTRG. The group is applying for a $100,000 grant that will help match that remaining balance. These funds have not yet been awarded.
An additional $500,000 grant was awarded to GFDD to go toward home repair in Dodge County from the March floods. The grant will provide up to $25,000 to repair affected homes once it is elevated above the base flood elevation.
In an email, grant coordinator Lottie Mitchell said those applying for the $750,000 grant awarded by NEMA will be eligible to apply for this grant.
“Those houses don’t get repaired unless they’re elevated above the floodplain,” Newton said. “Those grants hope to do that.”
For Meyers, the most difficult aspect of rebuilding his life came from the smallest things. When the holidays approached, he had to prioritize practicality over the more flashy, exciting gifts.
Instead of a new computer or a Nintendo Switch video game console for his son, Meyers bought a winter coat and gloves.
“They just flat out weren’t prepared for Nebraska winters,” he said. “You had to ask yourself: ‘What’s the priority here?’”
“It’s a burden, you shouldn’t have to buy all that stuff,” Meyers said.
The little things can seem to pile up and create towering hurdles when starting over from scratch, but Meyers said it’s important to realize the bigger picture.
His family is alive and healthy and that’s what matters.
Everything else can be replaced.
“You don’t take stuff, it’s your life,” he said. “Stuff is replaceable.”