Brian Newton never expected to be hit with a 1-in-500 year flood within the first five years of his position as the city administrator in Fremont.
Last March, a “bomb cyclone” swept through the majority of the Midwest, bringing heavy rainfall and melting snow that funneled into major rivers. That runoff water broke up massive ice slabs in rivers that ultimately led to surging waters and flooding that caused more than $1 billion in damage statewide.
Newton dealt firsthand with a surging Platte River that broke several levees leading into Fremont and surrounding areas.
“I remember we knew that the Platte was coming up, we knew it was frozen and that it was raining,” he said, recalling the flooding that hit the city on March 14, 2019.
Newton was at an early morning airport advisory board meeting at the Fremont Municipal Airport when he got a phone call from mayor Scott Getzschman.
“I got a phone call and the mayor was calling me and he said ‘Brian I’m standing over here by the dike and water is starting to go over it.’” he said. “‘I need help and I need help now.’”
From there, Newton spent the next two weeks in a conference room at the Fremont Municipal Building, making continuous calls to move resources around to repair broken levees and to take stock of a catastrophic flood that would leave the state reeling.
“It was exhilarating, frustrating,” he said. “It’s not something you would ever want to go through again.”
Bret Budd, the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers levee system restoration team, led the Corps’ restoration team following the devastating 2011 Missouri river flood that claimed five lives and caused more than $2 billion in damage across Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.
That was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime flood, Budd said.
“It was a monumental flood,” he said. “It was huge.”
Restoration and repair from Budd’s team totaled more than $250 million. Neither Budd or anybody he worked with imagined a flood of that magnitude would reach the area again.
“A sane person would never think this would happen, but yet it did,” he said. “It was wholly unprecedented. Nobody saw it coming.”
Just like the Missouri floods eight years prior, 2019’s flooding wreaked havoc on levees across the state.
This time, however, it damaged the levees in a different way.
2019’s flood damaged levees with water rushing over the top, eroding the clay shell of the levee and ultimately compromising the sand or silt filling that made up the interior. Once this happened, water broke through the levee quickly.
“It was just let loose,” Budd said.
This didn’t happen during the 2011 floods. Instead, water pooled around the levees for long periods of time, allowing it to seep through the sand interior. This form of internal erosion is also referred to as “piping.” As the levee eroded more and more internally, the levee became less stable until it ultimately collapsed under its own weight.
In any case, Budd’s restoration team must first close the breach. Typically, sand is used to close the hole and bring the levee above water. Once that is done, a clay exterior is re-applied to coat the structure.
Budd likened the events leading up to the flood as the “script to a horror movie.” Heavy rainfall and snow already accumulated on the ground combined with frozen soil prevented water absorption, which ultimately led to runoff into rivers that were already breaking up massive ice slabs.
“This is absolutely the worst-case scenario,” he said. “...I hate to say it, but it was kind of a ‘throw-up-your-hands’ event.”
Today, Newton is working with the Joint Water Management Advisory Board, made up of communities around Fremont and Dodge County, in hopes to mitigate the effects of future floods.
The group recently hired an engineering firm and hopes to use future grants to develop a plan to protect both property and people’s lives, Newton said.
You have free articles remaining.
There isn’t a clear-cut plan to do this yet, according to Newton, but he said it might include using a combination of cutoff ditches and large detention cells to capture and contain floodwaters.
Newton said the project may be similar to Central Platte Natural Resource District’s Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Risk Reduction Project currently in progress. Once completed, the project is expected to protect more than 20,000 acres of land east of U.S. Highway 281 and south of Nebraska Highway 2.
The project will implement a variety of techniques to hold back floodwaters, including four dry dam sites, one levee and 500-acre-long detention cells.
Projects like this are ambitious and take time to reach fruition. Prior to this, Central Platte Natural Resources District had just completed the Wood River Levee System, a decades-long project that was inspired by severe flooding in 1967. The U.S. Corps of Engineers didn’t become involved in the project until 1987 and work wasn’t completed until 2004.
Newton is aware of the long-term work the project will require, but he said that’s a necessary step toward mitigating the effects of floods in the future.
“It kept Grand Island dry because they developed some preventative measures,” he said. “It took them 15-20 years to do this, but you have to start with a plan and that’s what this group is. Let’s get the plan started, we’ve waited long enough.”
“It takes a group effort.”
Several grants have been awarded, and others are in the works, to repair levees that remain in need of repair following last year’s flooding. In November 2019, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a grant that provided $485,000 in funding to repair the Ames Dike, west of Fremont.
Ames Diking District is enrolling in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintenance program to repair the dike. The grant will help cover the 20% matching funds required by the program, while the Corps will cover the remaining 80% of costs.
The breach, which occurred near County Road 11, was one of the most devastating in the area during last year’s flooding. Water from the thousand-foot-breach moved east, destroying roads, farmland and bridges.
“It was immediately recognized as one of the greatest threats….” chairman Bob Mussell said during the November meeting.
Repair work for the dike is currently slated to be completed mid-2020, Newton said.
Another project is underway to help bring the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards. Doing this would allow allow the city to enroll in the levee maintenance program, so if the levee were to sustain future damage, the Corps of Engineers would cover 80% of repair costs, grant coordinator Lottie Mitchell said.
Working with Inglewood, the city received a $60,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to hire a consultant to assess the condition of the levees. She said the grant will also provide a detailed report of what specifically needs to be done to bring it up to Corps standards.
Additionally, the city received a $485,000 CDBG Emergent Threat Grant that will fund the necessary improvements to the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee identified in the survey.
“We know that there will be a substantial amount of tree removal required,” Mitchell said in an email. “This grant will help cover those costs.”
Newton said the project is a good step toward solidifying the dike and potentially mitigating future damage, but he believes more could have been done prior to last year’s devastating floods.
A study was conducted by the corps prior to the floods that, if approved, would have expanded the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee and brought it up to corps standards, Newton said. The $139.8 million project was too expensive and didn’t meet the corps’ cost-benefit ratio, closing the door on potential upgrades to the levee that would bring it up to FEMA certification.
“It might have made a difference if the study had been approved, the problem is that we are too late getting this thing done,” he said.
Right now, the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee is simply too narrow and encumbered with property, Newton said. Levees need to be wide, making it necessary to condemn and remove properties to make the levee wider.
“It just rode the cost phenomenally,” he said. “We just waited too long, we should have done that back in the '50s or '60s when it wasn’t developed along there.”
Despite this, Newton said the grant is still better than nothing. Even though the city can’t get the levee corps-certified, it can remove trees and turn the area into a “solid dike.”
“Maybe that’ll help next time, I don’t know if it would have held last time if the trees had been there or not,” Newton said. “It certainly would not have hurt.”