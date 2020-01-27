Dan Douglas would call it a “Perfect Storm.”
Rain combined with snow that melted on frozen ground, leaving nowhere else for the water to go.
Douglas, the emergency manager director for Washington County, was talking about flooding in the Arlington area, but rivers overflowed their banks and levees broke in various Nebraska locations.
***
Jose Santay would tell how he was sleeping when police came to his family’s door at about 1:30 a.m. March 15.
His family was advised to evacuate their home in Inglewood due to rising waters in Dodge County.
Like 35 other people, the 11-year-old boy and his family went to Fremont’s First Lutheran Church, where members of a shelter team — already in place for about three years — were ready to help.
“We’ve been preparing for this moment,” said the Rev. Marty Tollefson, lead pastor.
***
Hours earlier, seven first-responders were in a situation that challenged any preparation. During a rescue attempt on the Elkhorn River, wind and waves sank one of the airboats they were in and tipped over the other — sending them into the freezing, debris-filled water.
The men had gone to rescue a family of four adults and a 2-year-old trapped in a house. Now, they worked to develop a self-rescue plan as their body temperatures dropped and they waited in chest-high water.
In the end, a Nebraska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter would battle high winds to airlift the first-responders from the water.
Months later, one of the rescued first-responders, Chris Lichtenberg, looked back.
“The event will be something none of us will ever forget,” Lichtenberg told the Tribune. “I, personally, will always be grateful for the National Guard and the things that they do.”
Lichtenberg talked about lessons learned.
“I hope that in the future, when people are told to evacuate, that they take it very seriously and do so at that time. Throughout the flooding across the state, there were numerous first responders’ lives that were put in danger due to people not leaving when they should have.”
***
Ron and Charlotte Young, who live at Dove’s Cove on the south end of Fremont, kept an eye on the situation. When a dike near Emerson Estates broke and water began coming over U.S. Highway 77 and toward Main Street, they and other neighbors left to stay with family or friends.
When the Youngs returned the following Tuesday, it looked like a tornado had gone through their home. Furniture was tipped over and precious items destroyed. Family photos, some of which date back to the 1800s, were wet. There was about 4 feet of water throughout the house, almost 5 in the front room.
Friends, family and church members helped the Youngs and the couple who’d been involved with the Operation Christmas Child program for years, would receive help from its sponsoring organization, when Samaritan’s Purse volunteers arrived.
Recently, Charlotte Young stood in her bright and airy kitchen amid shiny appliances and a center breakfast island. Light streamed through sliding glass doors illuminating a comfortable couch and chairs. The Youngs are going through plastic tubs of belongings and trying to do the best they can to finish work on their home. It’s a process, she noted.
Young said she’s seen what examples of kindness there are out in the world.
“I got ideas for things I can do to help someone else in the future,” she said, noting how gift cards and even simple things, like a small sewing kit, can be very helpful.
Like other area residents, she wonders if flooding could occur again this spring. Young knows she can’t live her life worrying, but must enjoy what she has now.
“If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be able to get through this,” she added.
***
Many people would need their faith during the early days of the flooding and thereafter.
On the morning of March 15, water began flowing across U.S. Highway 77 just north of the Platte River Bridge. Water flowing over a levee on the north side of the river began flooding the lots of Inglewood businesses along Broad Street and at Broad and Ridgeland Avenue.
The waters didn’t come like a rush river. Instead, it was like a bathtub filling up. The highway flooded from Prospect Street to Casey’s General Store. It continued flooding to end of the South Broad Street viaduct.
Before long, Broad Street looked like a sea with a string of traffic lights hanging overhead.
Sgt. Dustin Weitzel of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department would say he’d heard that North Bend residents were being evacuated to Snyder.
And a time soon would come when flood waters would block all roads in and out of Fremont.
***
Curt Goracke, who was facing quadruple bypass surgery, watched as raging flood waters flowed over the entrance road of Timberwood Lake subdivision on March 15.
Goracke knew he wasn’t getting out.
Or so he thought.
Friends, family and even kind strangers rallied around Goracke and his wife, Lynn, enlisting the help of two airboats, a rescue squad, a sheriff’s deputy and an airplane pilot to get the Fremont man to Omaha in time for a much-needed surgery.
He’d return to work at the Touch of Class Hair Studio — five weeks after his surgery. He’s been working full time and said, recently, that he’s doing well and feeling good.
“I’m so blessed and I’m so lucky,” Goracke said, adding that he’s learned exercises and proper ways to eat.
He noted something else:
“Right now, there’s a little bit of a scare that this spring — there might be another flood,” he said.
***
Many Fremonters still have vivid memories of last spring’s flooding.
March 16, a Saturday, had been a whirl with activity. Fremonters filled sandbags on the north end of the city. That afternoon, people of various ages helped pile sandbags along old Highway 275 in an attempt to keep flood waters from creeping further into that part of the city.
Volunteers at Fremont Middle School busily sorted donations. The middle school and Trinity Lutheran Church would join First Lutheran as a haven for evacuees. Salem Lutheran and Fremont Nazarene Church followed suit.
At Trinity, Belinda Peirce — who’d moved to Dove’s Cove with her husband, Dave — told how they’d been evacuated and had gone to stay with her friend, Karon Wragge in the Davenport area.
But the night before, Wragge, the Peirces and their granddaughter, Keelan, were told to leave the Davenport area and go to Trinity after Platte River water began flowing from two levee breaches.
The Peirces eventually went home to begin working on their house.
“Everything we’ve lost is fine. It can all be replaced,” she said later. “It makes me sad, but in the scheme of things, it’s OK. God’s going to take care of it.”
***
First-responders from the Fremont Fire Department and Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department would answer calls for help continuously.
“During the first seven to 10 days, firefighters worked around the clock answering so many calls,” said now-retired firefighter Lt. Doug Backens.
“It was hard to imagine,” Backens said, who with other firefighters rescued flood victims from their homes. “It was unreal — the devastation.”
Backens remembers two older gentlemen in a Jefferson Street home.
“Their whole duplex had 2 ½ to 3 feet of water in it,” he said. “One walked out, but the other guy could not walk.”
Backens and another firefighter carried that man out.
At one point, a man had ridden his tractor down Inglewood and made it to Cloverly and Main streets, where he was standing. Only a little water was there at that time. Backens and other firefighters were in a larger military truck that was able to go through deep water. They picked up him and another man.
Local residents brought a wide array of food which filled tables in the fire station.
The weariness could be seen in Backens and other firefighters.
Fremont Rural Volunteer firefighters, who’d begun working to help flood victims at Emerson Estates during the early part of the flooding, even had to evacuate their fire station at Inglewood due to the flood waters.
“So many of the guys in the department were flood victims themselves,” Riley McCoy’s mom, Roxie Kracl later said. “Their families are home, being flooded out, as they’re volunteering their time.”
That June, local residents hosted a fundraiser called, “Life’s a Beach,” to help flood victims. Many organizations would host fundraisers in an effort to help.
Gov. Pete Ricketts visited the Fremont Rural Fire Department on Jan. 17 to honor its members with plaques for their service. Other fire departments were honored at the State Capitol in December for their work, but Fremont Rural hadn’t been able to make it.
***
March 17, 2019, a Sunday, was St. Patrick’s Day, but few Fremonters were thinking about that holiday — except maybe retired FHS instructor Bob Olsen, who’d planned his 90th birthday bash at Fremont Opera House. That event was postponed until June.
That Sunday found Clarmar Elementary School Principal Jason Chicoine leading efforts at a Donation Distribution Center through the American Red Cross in conjunction with Fremont Area United Way.
Volunteers organized bottled water, toilet paper, diapers, cleaning supplies and other items at the school. They unloaded trucks. A core group of people manned the Volunteer Reception Center. By 2 p.m., 217 people had registered to volunteer their time to help their neighbors in need.
Fremont City Auditorium, now under renovation, became a distribution center.
***
People filled Fremont Municipal Airport on Sunday afternoon due to impassable, flood water-covered highways.
Supplies such as diapers, baby formula and toiletries were flown in from Omaha and Lincoln.
“This is the Nebraska version of the Berlin airlift,” said Lt. Col. Jim Kuddes of the Civil Air Patrol.
Silverhawk Aviation of Lincoln and Advance Air, Inc., of Council Bluffs, Iowa, flew people in and out of the city during the weekend.
Mike Gerdes, Silverhawk president, estimated that night that the company provided about 20 free flights in and out of Fremont, helping approximately 150 people. Several passengers were parents separated from younger children.
“We flew some kids to their parents in Omaha and we took some parents back into Fremont,” he said.
One passenger, Brooke Ronhovde, who’d come to visit family in Fremont, wanted to return to her English Language Learner students in Lincoln. The teacher was flown out.
In May 2019, Ronhovde returned to Fremont — this time with letters and gifts of art supplies from Clinton and Wysong elementary students to those at Washington Elementary School. Half of the students at Washington had been displaced by the flood and almost all the other half had family or friends living with them, said Washington Principal Diane Stevens.
Assisted by her fiancé Nathan Kyes, Ronhovde dropped off supplies at each classroom. The couple married in July 2019.
Plans are progressing toward construction of a new airport terminal and aircraft parking apron. During a council meeting, Mayor Scott Getzschman stressed the airport’s importance.
“We saw how critical it was and the need for something new during the flood and how well it was used at that time,” Getzschman said.
***
That Sunday and Monday, at least two grocery stores were able to get much-needed food supplies into Fremont.
A convoy of nine semi-trailer trucks made a three-hour trek from Omaha and reached Fremont, said Chris Hamilton, HyVee Store director. Six trucks, each carrying about 45,000 pounds of product, unloaded at Baker’s that Monday morning.
The Fremont Walmart store and its manager Carrie Hungerford would be honored for their flood recovery efforts with the Sam M. Walton Entrepreneur Award that summer.
***
In the days after the worst of the flooding, communities pulled together.
North Bend residents embarked on a massive cleanup effort after the city was deluged with water during the night between March 14 and 15. North Bend Central High School became a command and distribution center.
UPS delivered packages there. Three Rivers Health Department gave free tetanus shots. The school’s old gym became a distribution center, where volunteers gathered cleaning supplies and other items for their flood-impacted neighbors.
People brought trailer loads of ruined household items to a designated trash site, which extended from Locust Street around the corner to east 11th Street. High school students, off on spring break, helped in the cleanup efforts.
The North Bend Post Office, which closed after 3 or 4 inches of water left a muddy mess inside, reopened in June 2019. A mobile postal truck, parked outside the office, had been used to help residents get their mail.
Public Information Officer Nathan Arneal spoke recently about changes in the months since then.
“There’s individuals who had to move or their home was totaled, but that’s not a very high percentage — but that exists,” he said. “Overall, I think now most of the recovery left is financial. Now, we’re paying the bills for all the repairs. The city has hundreds of thousands of dollars now in street and manhole repairs and things like that that they’re hoping to get some FEMA reimbursement for — but that’s not anything that happens quickly.”
The town looks normal, except for some manholes that are flagged off and some street repairs that need to happen. Business, homeowners and the city have lots of bills.
One thing residents learned is to buy cheap plugs to plug up drains, because much of the damage wasn’t cause by flood water, but by sewer water flooding people’s basements and the lower parts of their homes, Arneal said.
Many North Bend residents filled leadership positions during the flood.
“If — God forbid — this happens again, I think everybody is going to fall right back into their roles,” Arneal said. “We’re experienced with the flood recovery effort and dealing with it as it happens.”
***
Many people became unsung heroes during the flooding — from social workers who spent hours helping flood-affected families to animal care groups that rescued and sheltered pets.
Michelle Padilla, program manager at Lutheran Family Services-Rupert Dunklau Center for Healthy Families, was part of a team that ran shelters, getting food, medicine, shoes, clothing and other supplies for families facing a sea of uncertainty.
About a dozen case workers worked around the clock in a 48-hour period, providing needs assessments for about 1,200 individuals and families. Recliners were found for people with sleep apnea who couldn’t sleep on cots in the shelters. People hooked to oxygen were given the extra space they needed. A baby room was set up in one church area for families with tiny infants. Volunteers had a birthday party for a little boy who otherwise would have missed out in celebrating.
Although months have passed, the need remains.
Commenting on a pajama drive hosted by a Scribner daycare, Padilla said: “The demand for personal items — especially for children — is overwhelming since the flood.”
Churches responded after learning that Washington Elementary School students needed winter coats. School Secretary Brenda Garcia said many students’ families lost clothing and other items stored under their trailers.
Many relief agencies — such as Samaritan’s Purse — and various church groups would arrive in the area to help gut or repair flood victims’ homes. Farmers and others in the ag industry from Texas and Missouri brought hay and other needed supplies for farms affected by the flooding.
Collectively, representatives from the Dodge County Humane Society, FurEver Home, Inc., and Catz Angels Rescue Effort (CARE) rescued and sheltered hundreds of animals.
Throughout the area, agencies have worked to restore normalcy. The Washington County Ag Society estimated that 300 people logged about 1,000 hours to help restore what flood waters had ravaged and prepare the fairgrounds in Arlington for the county fair in July 2019.
Police, firefighters, dispatchers, sheriff’s departments, medical personnel worked hours to help their communities.
During the Fremont Area Community Foundation banquet, Melissa Diers, executive director talked about the spirit of community that occurred.
Padilla had earlier expressed that thought, saying, “I felt so united with every community member. It didn’t matter the race, the color, the language. Everybody was there to help and embraced people no matter who you were, what side of the town you lived on — everybody embraced everybody and I feel like that was such a huge thing for us.”