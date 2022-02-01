PROGRESS 2022--Fremont, Dodge County preparing to use ARPA funds to help community

On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, into law.

As well as providing direct payment checks to the public, the package included $350 billion in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to provide to local states, counties and cities impacted by the pandemic.

"To every American watching: Help is here, and we will not stop working for you," Biden said the day after signing the bill. "Together, with you, we are showing it's possible to get big, important things done."

With the bill now passed, the city of Fremont has received $4.4 million in ARPA funds, while Dodge County has received $7.2 million.

History and outline of ARPA

Biden initially outlined his proposal for the $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Jan. 14 with the aim to provide economic recovery to those affected by the pandemic.

The package also included providing $160 billion to supplies and testing and $130 billion to schools, increasing the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to 3,000 and extending current employment insurance benefits and eligibility.

On Feb. 27, 2021, the bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 219-212, three days after its introduction by Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky.

After the bill passed the Senate with amendments by a vote of 50-49 on March 6, 2021, the House approved the finalized bill by a vote of 220-211 four days later.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the SLFRF program aims to provide governments with the resources to:

Fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts;

Maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue resulting from the crisis; and

Build a strong, resilient and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.

The funds may be used to replace lost public sector revenue; respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

A final rule, released on Jan. 6, will go into affect on April 1. The changes include a broader set of uses and greater flexibility to infrastructure investments.

The ARPA funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

Fremont's plan

Last fall, Fremont received the first half, or $2.2 million, of its ARPA funding, with the rest expected to come in May or June.

"We are focused in on making sure we can handle all of that the right way, and the discussions that we had before kind of led us to the point where we are right now," Mayor Joey Spellerberg said.

When the Fremont City Council was discussing utilizing the funds during the budgeting process last year, Spellerberg said the consensus was to use them on stormwater drainage.

"Where Fremont is flat, we have drainage issues," he said. "There's things that we can do in regard to some projects, utilizing those funds. I think that would really help our community out."

Spellerberg said the focus was chosen after the U.S. Treasury identified that funds could be used for projects to improve water or sewer infrastructure.

"I know that the final rule just came out last week for those funds and there's other uses that you can use and we're still looking through those, but our focus has been drainage and stormwater," he said.

The area of drainage was also chosen due to the wide number of uses and the wishes of the city council, Spellerberg said.

"When you invest into infrastructure and drainage and those types of things, those are long-term uses, and I like to think long term," he said. "And I think working on our drainage and infrastructure is the best long-term use of the funds."

To prepare for spending the funds on drainage, Spellerberg said the city's goal is to identify projects that would improve drainage in Fremont by commissioning a study to look at the matter.

"That could be anywhere from detention cells, cleaning out ditches, cleaning out storm sewers and helping the water just flow through Fremont a lot easier," Spellerberg said.

The project-identifying process will also receive help from the Joint Water Management Advisory Board, Spellerberg said.

"Our plan is to move as quickly as we can," he said. "I like studies, but I'm a doer. I want to get things done, so as soon as projects can be identified, we want to start working on them."

With specific projects, Spellerberg said he's heard from many constituents who want to see the city's ditches worked on.

"Over the years, there's been a lot of sediment collecting in some of those, and I know folks live along a lot of our ditches in Fremont," he said. "And I think that to get more water to move in and out of here is better."

Part of that project would include cleaning the ditches and out and ensure that they're taken care of moving forward.

"I think that's one of the things that I would like to see and I think would be a big benefit to a lot of folks, to use the funds for that," Spellerberg said.

With ARPA, Spellerberg said the city is in a good place and won't take the funds for granted.

"Overall, it'll be beneficial for our community if we get those dollars out there," he said. "It's an exciting opportunity, kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Dodge County's plan

Compared to Fremont, Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel said the county is taking a more varied approach to spending its ARPA funds.

"As we became aware of these dollars coming into the community, we formed a committee of individuals within the community, including some elected officials, some county employees and then citizens at large," he said.

The 16-member oversight committee, which includes Missel and Supervisors Lon Strand and Bob Bendig, will review applications from entities requesting funds.

"We've actually already met two times, and Tom Smith, the county's emergency manager, has helped facilitate those meetings and has done a great job."

For the first round of funding, the county took applications on its website, which the committee will sift through and reference with the federal requirements.

"Assuming that those qualify, the committee will make a recommendation to the county board," Missel said. "Because ultimately, the county board has the final say in how the monies are spent."

The application has applicants outline their proposed project, which includes selecting one of the four categories outlined by the U.S. Treasury and how it will help its community recover from and respond to the pandemic.

"At the end of the day, it's my hope that through the committee process we use those dollars wisely and can fund some projects that support the community and certainly help people as they have dealt with COVID in some form or another," Missel said.

For Missel, he said he would like to see the funding help entities that have been severely impacted by COVID.

"Obviously, our healthcare system has been under great stress throughout this process, and I have Terra Uhing on that committee from Three Rivers Public Health Department," he said.

Missel said another area important to him is relief from property taxes, which the funding could be used for.

"The majority of our dollars come from property taxes, so we could steer that to some county projects where we could have used tax dollars and now could use ARPA funding," he said.

Throughout the process, Missel said he's been in conversation with Spellerberg to make sure that their funding doesn't end up crossing paths.

"We have to have seen them spent by 2026, so they allowed a pretty generous timeline for this to take place," he said. "And that's probably good, because it allows us to be more thoughtful in the process and do a good job."

Missel called the ARPA funds a "wonderful opportunity" for those within the county.

"It's a unique moment in time to see this amount of money coming into our communities," he said. "So I take it personally upon my shoulders that I want to do a good job seeing that those dollars get used wisely."

