PROGRESS 2022--Hispanic-owned business owners find new start, community in Fremont

Even living in Chichihualco, a small city in the south Mexican state of Guerrero, Jose Ortiz said he's always known business, mostly through his mother.

"She was always taking chorizo to Acapulco, and when she'd get there, she would finish selling it and buy fish and shrimp and everything and take it back to our hometown, since we were living more in the mountain region," he said. "So she was always doing business. We've always been business-oriented."

Now in Fremont, Ortiz's family opened Epicentro, a Mexican grocery market and general store in the downtown area. Recently, he also opened Los Mezcales, a bar and grill just down the street.

Ortiz and other Hispanic people have found success in the Fremont community through their business, including stores and restaurants centered on the culture of their home country.

As of the 2020 United States census, 15.2% of Fremont's population was Hispanic or Latino, up from 11.9% in 2010.

And with the growing population, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said Hispanic-owned businesses have expanded throughout the community, a trend she called "fantastic."

"I know when I got here five years ago, there were a few obviously, but nothing like we have today," she said. "So we're very fortunate to have so many of those business owners branching out and starting their businesses right here in Fremont."

Jose Ortiz's journey

Born in Chichihualco, Ortiz's family, particularly his mother's side, was always involved in business, as his mother and grandmother would make and sell milkshakes, torta and chorizo, a recipe that has now been passed down to him.

At a very young age, Ortiz moved with his parents to the United States, where his brother and sister were born.

"I think it was just the fact that our family that was doing good here, and my parents decided to come out here and try it out, and we ended up staying," he said.

Ortiz and his family lived in Colorado for around 12 years before returning to Chichihualco, where he met his future wife. The family also had their own business, a liquor store, in the city.

But when he was 18, Ortiz and his family decided to return to the United States after spending several years in Mexico.

"The factors of us coming back, it was just the situation, bad situations down there and everything," he said. "So we just kind of came back and tried it again out here."

Settled in Fremont, Ortiz's father and wife began Epicentro at 248 N. Main St. as a clothing store that also provided money transfer and check cashing services.

"After a while, my parents started putting in the meat market, started putting more of a grocery: vegetables, chips and everything," he said. "It kind of turned into what it is now over the years."

After his mother died of cancer, Ortiz quit his job to help run the family business around three years ago.

In starting Los Mezcales at 210 N. Main St., Ortiz said he's running the restaurant along with his brother.

"I wanted something for them to grow also here in the community, as well as me," he said. "We wanted to do something more."

For Ortiz, opening Los Mezcales is a way to show his culture in an original fashion, just the way he cooks at home, which he said has proven popular in the community.

"Where we're from, Guerrero, we have mountains to deserts to beaches to everything in one little state," he said. "So we have numbers of food items to bring, and that's what I want to bring."

Berta Quintero's story

Like Ortiz, Reinita Restaurant owner Berta Quintero was born outside of the country, coming from Guatemala City around 20 years ago.

"I was only thinking of work and making some money," she said. "But I never thought I could have everything I have right now."

Quintero began work at Hormel Foods upon arriving in Fremont, where she lived with her husband, who was from Honduras.

"I worked at Hormel for almost 10 years, and then I decided I needed to do something with my life," she said. "And my husband and I started talking about doing some business, so we started with the ice cream shop."

In 2016, Quintero opened Heladeria Reinita in Fremont with her family, including her mother, Reina Rivera.

But since opening the ice cream store, Quintero said it was always their dream to serve food, which came true with Reinita Restaurant at 414 N. Main St. in October 2020.

"We can't believe it, because we opened when the pandemic was really strong," she said. "So it's been one year already, and we're still here."

In December 2021, Quintero was appointed as a member of the Downtown Business Improvement District Board, which was approved by the Fremont City Council.

The BID meets monthly and plans for improvement projects in the downtown Fremont area with the aim to assist area businesses.

Receiving the phone call from Mayor Joey Spellerberg asking her to join, Quintero said she almost couldn't believe her ears.

"I couldn't believe it, and I almost cried, because I never thought I could do this," she said. "But my mom showed me when you do something good, a lot of good things come."

The community's response

Since Epicentro's opening 12 years ago, Ortiz said the store has received an extremely positive response from Fremont's Hispanic community.

"We might be a little bit more expensive than Walmart, but if you compare our vegetables and stuff like that, it can be a little bit more higher quality," he said. "And the Hispanic community always wants familiar speech and everything."

When she opened Reinita Restaurant, Quintero said she was excited about the opportunity for Fremont's Hispanic population, which she believed would make up most of her customers.

"But 90% of the people who come to my restaurant are American," she said. "And I'm so happy with that, because the community supports the restaurant, and the Spanish people, too, and that's a good thing."

Regardless of race, Ortiz said the Fremont community has found comfort in Epicentro, including taking suggestions for taco meat.

"I'll show them what to do, what to put on them and everything, and they come back," he said. "I think it's just giving that to try something new, it's just that little step."

As Fremont's Hispanic population grows, Lea said she's glad to see areas like Epicentro and Reinita Restaurant provide services and goods that other areas in town might not have.

"Also, it's great for people who aren’t familiar with those businesses or the culture and to go in and learn more about some of the things that they celebrate or they do or products that they can get here now in Fremont," she said. "It's just fantastic."

Working hand in hand

As community partners, Lea said Hispanic-owned businesses have been fantastic to work with due to their motivation to grow and make things happen.

"It's fun to meet with them and take just a little bit of their energy and bring it to the chamber," she said. "They've got so much going on that we're just happy to be a small part of that."

Quintero said she's thankful for Fremont's support, which she said has made the opening of her businesses so much easier with the hard work that she's put in.

"The Fremont community, they love everything we do, so I think they're an easy people," she said. "But you need to do everything right if you want Fremont to support your business."

Along with more processing plants opening in Fremont, Ortiz said he's excited to see opportunities for jobs and business for the community's Hispanic population.

"Even fixing up streets and everything, there's more income coming into Fremont," he said. "The more income there is coming to Fremont, the more stuff Fremont's going to be able to do."

In regard to people worried about "what kind of people" that Fremont would attract with these opportunities, Ortiz said every population may have bad people, but also has good people.

"Not all Hispanics or not all other cultures are bad people," he said. "By opening ourselves up to the community, I think we can bring something good to Fremont and make it a little bit better."

