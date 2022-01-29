PROGRESS 2022: Dodge County school districts address student mental health concerns

Mark Shepard knows the vital role mental health plays in student success.

Amid the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been enlisting the help of mental health experts and working to maintain communication with staff and students.

Shepard, the superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, said the focus on mental health didn’t start during the pandemic, but during an arguably darker time for the city of Fremont.

“In the spring of 2019, we had a 400-year flood,” Shepard said. “That was when our awareness got heightened initially and that was pre-pandemic. We saw the need for community resources. We saw the need for the follow up with the students and their families.”

That’s when FPS first partnered with Lutheran Family Services, United Way, The Fremont Family Coalition and various churches.

“We wanted to meet the community’s needs beyond just an educational need,” Shepard said.

Then the COVID hit in 2020 and schools began seeing the pandemic’s impact.

A theme among school districts' struggles has been the implementation of COVID precautions such as mask mandates and online classes - a divisive and political issue since the start of the pandemic.

Cedar Bluffs Superintendent Harlan Ptomey described what districts have been facing.

“Some of these issues are coming from the political divisions in the country,” Ptomey said. “Masks or no masks, vaccination mandates, it’s stressful. We have two sides who are battling and that has to have an impact on our adults as well as our students. It’s unfortunate right now because it is so divisive.”

Shepard cites other cause for uneasiness among students.

“It's beyond the pandemic,” Shepard said. “Some of the social unrest in the country and what they see and experience on media or social media has added to some of that concern.”

Statewide statistics have pointed to mental health concerns among teachers and students.

In early December, the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) released statistics about substitute shortages and overall negative feelings from educators about their districts.

One statistic that rang true for many schools across Nebraska were those relating to the impact on students.

The NSEA found that 84% of educators who participated in the survey have seen an increase in student mental health concerns.

It said this could be due to multiple factors like the pandemic’s effect on student workload, activities, extra-curriculars, social limitations and many more. The NSEA also stated that this doesn't necessarily have to be due directly to the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, school districts within Dodge and Saunders counties have seen an increase in mental health awareness and support.

“The last two years, we’ve added social workers and partnered with community resources including Lutheran Family Services and the Fremont Family Coalition with providing additional resources in the school and providing support for not just the students but also their families,” Shepard said.

Cedar Bluffs Schools have taken extra measures as well.

“We hired additional staff this year,” Ptomey said. “We have two full time mental health practitioners on staff.”

Cedar Bluffs unfortunately knows this feeling of mental health concern all too well.

In late November, a freshman at Cedar Bluffs High School passed away due to suicide. Since then, Ptomey states the support for students has been more apparent.

“We added our two practitioners and they come here pretty regularly,” Ptomey said. “They would come and talk to kids and we just wanted to have that support there for our students.”

Shepard indicated other things FPS has done to help students.

“Another thing that we have tried to do, and have been successful with, has been whenever possible keeping our students in school,” Shepard said. “That was probably one of the biggest issues our teachers and school district had.”

Shepard pointed out concerns with online learning.

“When we were online learning, it was really difficult to gauge a student’s mental, social and emotional wellbeing,” he said.

Shepard said mental health was the driving force behind keeping students in school.

“We were really pleased when the CDC relaxed its guidelines so that students will only be out for five days instead of 10, because that does get them back into school quicker,” Shepard said.

Another local administrator cites smaller class size and faith for helping students.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Principal Dan Koenig says that school’s saving grace for mental health among students aligns with the size of its classrooms and school.

“We’re going to do what we always do, which is do what’s best for our kids,” Koenig said. “In a smaller atmosphere, we are able to have our teachers have a good pulse on what's going on with each and every one of our students.”

Koenig explained how the system works.

“We have a ‘house’ system set up, so each kid belongs to a ‘family’ so not only do you have grade level teachers checking up on kids constantly, but also other staff members who act as a mentor and check up on their kids in their house programs,” Koenig said.

This smaller size is what Koenig believes makes Bergan able to handle cases of mental health concerns amongst students.

Even as a principal, Koenig believes he’s involved in this process as well.

“I teach social studies in the morning,” Koenig said. “I've got 14 to 15 students in each of my classes.”

Koenig said the small class numbers allow him to know how kids are doing and what’s going on with them.

“If I see something going on with a kid or if I notice something is not right, I pull them aside in a discrete way and check in on their mental health, how they are feeling and what is going on in their lives,” Koenig said.

Along with smaller class sizes providing more interconnected relationships between staff and students, Koenig also said Bergan also has guidance counselors from junior high to high school, but they are used as almost a last resort.

“Caseload is not very large because we have 197 students at the middle school/high school level. That’s about 200 students to check in on and take care of their basic needs as well as their mental health,” Koenig said.

Koenig believes another aspect of Bergan’s ability to tackle student mental health concerns lies in a core principle of the school, religion.

“We know our kids extremely well,” Koenig said. “We know their families. We know what they are going through. We not only have the ability to check in on them mentally, but we have the ability to talk to them about their faith life as well.”

Koenig talked about the importance of that faith life.

“We lean on our faith constantly, with us being a Catholic school. We talk about how faith is going to get them through these times,” Koenig said.

Koenig recognizes the value of a close-knit environment.

“We have a family atmosphere, and families take care of each other,” Koenig said. “We are raising these kids as if they are our own. We are working hand-in-hand with their parents so these kids can get through the tough times and to be the very best they can be.”

North Bend Public Schools Superintendent Dan Endorf touched on what the pandemic itself has brought to school districts and the country as a whole.

“The pandemic has and continues to create heightened anxiety among students, staff, community and all of society,” Endorf said. “The virus has led to an increased workload, more stress and difficult conversations in relation to how we normally operate a school. These are unprecedented times and all of us are learning as we go. I'm very pleased with how our students and staff have reacted through these times.”

Endorf appreciates students and what they’ve experienced.

“Students are resilient, but they have undergone a traumatic couple of years,” Endorf said.

With administration, staff and the community at large taking a more in-depth look at mental health problems and solutions amongst students at various schools, it now relies on the resources available to different districts to get their students the support they may need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0