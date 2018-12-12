Fremont’s moniker as “The White Light City” has taken new meaning over the past several months as a group of downtown business and property owners have begun the process of lighting up buildings throughout Historic Downtown Fremont.
The project to hang lights on building-tops throughout downtown began in earnest this fall with the newly formed Fremont Downtown Development Group leading the charge to transform Historic Downtown Fremont into “The White Light Market.”
“We needed a starting point, so we started with the historic district,” Glen Ellis, owner of the May Brothers Building and Downtown Development Group founder, said. “But we want to do as much as we can — to come back up Park Avenue and some of the ancillary streets — so our goal is to light the entire area when we’re finished.”
Ellis says the “White Light Market” project is the first big endeavor being undertaken by the recently formed Fremont Downtown Development Group (FDDG) —which is in the process of attaining non-profit status.
“It’s going to allow us to have an identity,” he said. “So there’s the Old Market, the Haymarket — and we have The White Light Market.”
The FDDG was created for the purpose of promoting historic preservation and combating community deterioration, and is managed by a 23-member Board of Directors comprised of downtown business owners, property owners, non-profit leaders, local residents, city and county representatives who all have a passion for revitalizing the heart of Fremont, according to information on the group’s website.
To get the project started the FDDG sought estimates for just how much it would cost to string lights across approximately 5,500 feet of building tops throughout the Historic District.
Ellis said an estimate by Omaha-based lighting company Holidynamics came out to $5.50 per foot including the lights themselves and installation.
“We figured that it was $2.30 (a foot) worth of material so there was just under $3 worth of instillation cost,” he said. “That was a lot of money that we were going to put out for installation, so that’s when we started thinking local.”
Around that time, Ellis encountered local arborist Brandon Bogus of A-Plus Tree Service and inquired if his company would be able to install the lights instead.
“He jumped on it,” Ellis said. “That’s what I wanted to do was build a relationship with a local company that can help us maintain these in the future and not have to rely on someone from Omaha to come out.”
With the help of A-Plus the “White Light Market” began to take shape as lights were installed Ellis’ May Brothers Building at the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue — and continuing down Sixth Street to Main Street.
Once the Sixth Street corridor was complete, the group began reaching out to building owners on Main Street with a written notice that spelled out exactly what the project was about — as well as an estimate of the cost to light each specific building.
“We just sent out a notice that said, hey this is what we are doing,” Ellis said. “It also included the estimated cost — which is purely a donation.”
According to Ellis, the average cost of lighting up a single building runs between $200-300, with corner buildings costing upward of $500 for lights and instillation.
“My building (May Brothers Building) was $500 just because we are on the corner have this long span along the front,” he said.
Ellis added that the project was spurred monetarily by Thom and Barb Christensen, himself, and an anonymous donor who put forth enough money to essentially fund the entire project.
“I put in some money, the Christensens put in the money, and kind of at the end of the project this fall we had an anonymous donor donate a large sum of money to the project,” he said. “They pretty much said light’er up.”
While donors have put in money to cover initial costs of the lights and installation, Ellis said the FDDG reached out to building owners to pitch-in in an effort to foster involvement.
“We have some funds available to help people; We just don’t want to give the lights away,” he said. “We want building owners to have some skin in the game. Some gave us what they could and that is all that mattered.”
While some building owners have been reticent about the project and associated costs, for some those worries subsided once they saw the first lights go up.
“I was a little hesitant about it at first — but when I saw how the lights looked on Sixth Street — I was all in,” Howard Krasne, owner of Abe Krasne Home Furnishings said.
Various business owners told the Tribune they support the project, and some have even seen a small uptick in business during the evening hours.
According to Wise Olde Owl Gift Shop co-owner Brian Seil, when the lights first went up they enticed a new customer from Valley to stop in to his store.
“This woman from Valley said she was driving on Military Avenue one night and saw the lights — so she decided to come downtown and shop the next day,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of positive feedback about the lights, and I personally think they are great.”
The process of installing the lights happens in two phases, with brackets being glued on first — followed by LED lights being attached 24 hours later when the glue has set.
According to Ellis, the LED lights have a three-to-five-year-guaranteed lifespan and are much more cost efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs.
He added that the use of LED lights has allowed the installers to string 300-400 feet of lights from a single power source, instead of having to use a different power source for a 100 feet string of incandescent bulbs.
While the LED lights used to provide several benefits over incandescent bulbs, installation of lights has had to be halted during the winter months because the glue used to adhere the brackets to buildings can not be used if the temperature drops below 40 degrees.
“We ran out of time this year, but we intend to continue as soon as spring hits and do as much as we can next year,” Ellis said.
While the project to transform Historic Downtown Fremont in to “The White Light Market” is just a start as far as improvements to the area, said Ellis, it is the continuation of a tradition started in Fremont back in the 1970s.
“The history goes back to Ray and Marianne Simmons,” Ellis said. “We had a dedication to her and her family at the Fall Festival because she is the original White Light City person.”
Fremont’s history as “The White Light City” began more than 35 years ago when Ray and Marianne took a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia.
While Ray passed away in 2002, Marianne says that during their vacation to Williamsburg her husband became enamored by white lights in the windows of buildings throughout the city — and endeavored to start a similar tradition back home.
“The lights were really simple and inexpensive, but they just created such an interesting atmosphere that Ray wanted to bring it back to Fremont,” Marianne Simmons said.
When the couple returned home, Ray began contacting residents all along Military Avenue, Broad Street and Nye Avenue — encouraging them to put white lights in their windows.
“It just took off, people jumped on board,” Marianne remembered.
Eventually, then-Mayor Donald B. “Skip” Edwards made an official proclamation, declaring Fremont “The White Light City.”
For Ellis, the project is meant to show the outside world that the Fremont community is invested in its downtown.
“It’s just to show the outside world that we care about our downtown and have pride in it,” he said. “So when someone is driving downtown and they see those lights on — one because light is a sign of energy — and two it’s going to show them that the people that are the caretakers actually care about it.”